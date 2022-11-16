Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Finnair Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIA1S   FI0009003230

FINNAIR OYJ

(FIA1S)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:49 2022-11-16 am EST
0.5140 EUR   -3.47%
03:29aFinnair Oyj : starts change negotiations with its personnel on plans to subcontract inflight service on part of its long-haul routes
PU
11/08Finnair's Annual Passenger Traffic Surges 100% In October
MT
11/08Finnair Traffic Performance in October 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Finnair Oyj : starts change negotiations with its personnel on plans to subcontract inflight service on part of its long-haul routes

11/16/2022 | 03:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Finnair starts change negotiations with its cabin crew in Finland to discuss its plans to subcontract inflight service on routes to/from Thailand and the US to partners. Possible subcontracting would be implemented by the end of 2023. The plan is a part of the efforts to restore Finnair's profitability by reducing unit costs and strengthening unit revenues. Finnair made considerable losses during the covid-19 pandemic, and the closure of Russian airspace significantly impacts Finnair's ability to generate profit.

Finnair's primary target has been to find solutions for decreasing unit costs together with its employees. During this autumn, Finnair has discussed with all its employees about possibility to achieve savings by changing employment terms. For cabin crew, Finnair proposed changes for example to crew utilization efficiency, layover hotel rules and to additional pay per hour rules for long flights, as the closure of Russian airspace has made the flight times to Asia considerably longer. A negotiation result was reached with some employee groups, but unfortunately, a solution was not found with the cabin crew in Finland. In this situation, Finnair must seek savings through alternative measures.

If realized, the subcontracting plan could result in reducing up to 450 jobs in Finnair's Inflight services. Finnair currently employs approximately 1750 cabin crew members in Finland. The cabin service for Finnair's Singapore, Hong Kong and India routes as well as for the Doha routes from Stockholm and Copenhagen is provided by Finnair's partners already.

"Our target continues to be to find a savings solution together with our cabin crew. We now need a genuine will from the negotiators to find solutions that would allow us to continue inflight service with our own crew, and avoid redundancies. Discussion on alternative solutions is a vitally important part of the change negotiations process", says Topi Manner, Finnair CEO.

The change negotiations will start on November 23 and are estimated to last at least six weeks. A social support program to help those who could lose their work in re-employment will be discussed in the negotiations.

Disclaimer

Finnair Oyj published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 08:28:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FINNAIR OYJ
03:29aFinnair Oyj : starts change negotiations with its personnel on plans to subcontract inflig..
PU
11/08Finnair's Annual Passenger Traffic Surges 100% In October
MT
11/08Finnair Traffic Performance in October 2022
AQ
11/08Finnair Oyj Reports Traffic Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended October 2022
CI
11/08EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Face Mixed Start Ahead of U.S. Midterms, Inflati..
DJ
11/02Finnair's financial calendar and AGM in 2023
AQ
11/02Finnair Group Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2022
AQ
10/28Transcript : Finnair Oyj, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 28, 2022
CI
10/28Finnair posts first quarterly profit since 2019
RE
10/28Finnair's financial calendar and AGM in 2023
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FINNAIR OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 335 M 2 425 M 2 425 M
Net income 2022 -559 M -581 M -581 M
Net Debt 2022 1 291 M 1 341 M 1 341 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 749 M 778 M 778 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 5 328
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart FINNAIR OYJ
Duration : Period :
Finnair Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINNAIR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,53 €
Average target price 0,31 €
Spread / Average Target -41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Topi Manner Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Pullola Chief Financial Officer
Jouko Karvinen Chairman
Juha Ojala Vice President-Technical Operations
Antti Kleemola Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINNAIR OYJ-10.53%778
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED9.22%25 597
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-10.70%22 202
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.21%17 484
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.77%15 456
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.14%15 009