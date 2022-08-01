Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Finnair Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIA1S   FI0009003230

FINNAIR OYJ

(FIA1S)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:50 2022-08-01 am EDT
0.4080 EUR   +1.69%
03:24aFINNAIR OYJ : starts weekly service from Helsinki to Guangzhou, China
PU
07/19Finnair Group Half-year Report 1 January - 30 June 2022; Finnair Plc Half-year Report 19 July 2022 at 9.00 a.m. EEST
AQ
07/19Finnair To Unveil New Strategy In Autumn Amid Ukraine War, Rising Fuel Costs
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Finnair Oyj : starts weekly service from Helsinki to Guangzhou, China

08/01/2022 | 03:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Finnair will operate a weekly service between its Helsinki hub (HEL) and Guangzhou (CAN) in China, starting 6 September. The flight will be operated with an Airbus A350 aircraft, with departures from Helsinki on Tuesdays and departures from Guangzhou on Thursdays. Flights are available through Finnair's direct sales channels and travel agents as of today.

The Guangzhou flight offers connectivity to a range of Finnair's European destinations with transfer testing, as required by the Chinese authorities, available at Helsinki Airport for the flight to Guangzhou. Further instructions available at finnair.com.

"We are excited to return to Guangzhou and look forward to gradually increasing our offering for the Chinese market," says Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer, Finnair.

Finnair also flies to Shanghai once a week. Finnair has a network of some 70 European destinations for the winter season 2022. Helsinki Airport has been recently renovated to offer more space and even better and more convenient transfer experience.

Disclaimer

Finnair Oyj published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 07:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FINNAIR OYJ
03:24aFINNAIR OYJ : starts weekly service from Helsinki to Guangzhou, China
PU
07/19Finnair Group Half-year Report 1 January - 30 June 2022; Finnair Plc Half-year Report 1..
AQ
07/19Finnair To Unveil New Strategy In Autumn Amid Ukraine War, Rising Fuel Costs
MT
07/19TRANSCRIPT : Finnair Oyj, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 19, 2022
CI
07/19Finnair steers toward third straight yearly loss, shares fall
RE
07/19Finnair posts second quarter loss as fuel prices weigh
RE
07/19Finnair Group Half-year Report 1 January - 30 June 2022
AQ
07/19Finnair Oyj Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter and Third Quarter of 2022
CI
07/19Finnair Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 3..
CI
07/12INVITATION : Finnair Q2 2022 result – Press conference / webcast and analyst webcast
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FINNAIR OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 234 M 2 279 M 2 279 M
Net income 2022 -607 M -619 M -619 M
Net Debt 2022 1 545 M 1 576 M 1 576 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 564 M 576 M 576 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 5 365
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart FINNAIR OYJ
Duration : Period :
Finnair Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINNAIR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,40 €
Average target price 0,34 €
Spread / Average Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Topi Manner Chief Executive Officer
Mika Stirkkinen Chief Financial Officer
Jouko Karvinen Chairman
Juha Ojala Vice President-Technical Operations
Antti Kleemola Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINNAIR OYJ-32.59%576
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED9.22%25 435
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-18.63%20 297
AIR CHINA LIMITED13.24%17 834
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.30%14 780
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.99%14 341