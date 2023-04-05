Finnair Oyj : to discontinue two of its shortest domestic routes due to economic and environmental considerations

Finnairwill cease flying two of its shortest domestic routes, replacing air service between its Helsinki hub and the cities of Turku and Tampere with a bus connection as of May 1, 2023.

Finnair has already replaced its mid-day flights from these cities with bus connections to lower the CO2 footprint of the routes. Road and rail options are a more environmentally sustainable option for connecting these cities to Finnair's Helsinki hub.

"Theflights to Tampere and Turku are very short, and the relatively low passenger numbers - around 35 percent load factors - on these routes cause them to have a higher CO2 emission per passenger than many other short routes in our network, " says Perttu Jolma, Vice President, Network. "Road, or rail, transportation is a more sustainable option for connections between Helsinki Airport and these cities."

"We understand that this decision disappoints customers who have used the flights, and we regretthe inconvenience this causes them. We must, however, take both economic and environmental considerations into account," Jolma says.

Thescheduled flight time to Turku and Tampere is 35 minutes, but the actual flight time is about 25 minutes.

Mostcustomers arriving at Helsinki Airport for Finnair flights, for example, from the Tampere region, already come by bus, train, or car. This was already the case before the covid-19 pandemic: 70 percent of Finnair Plus members with home addresses in Tampere started their flights from Helsinki Airport rather than from Tampere, despite the several daily flights available.

Duringthe summer of 2023, Finnair will operate four bus services per day between Turku and Helsinki Airport and four bus services per day between Tampere and Helsinki Airport. As of May 8, these routes start from the central bus stations of Turku and Tampere.

Bus connections can be purchased together with the connecting flight. With the bus connection included in the booking, Finnair also guarantees connections in case bus or flight schedules are delayed. In addition, customers arriving by bus to Helsinki Airport can use priority check-in, bag drop, and security for a smooth connection. The buses run on biodiesel and have internet connectivity and USB charging possibilities for convenience.

Finnairwill communicate the end of flights directly to customers who have reservations for the Turku and Tampere routes from the beginning of May onwards. Customers can then choose a bus connection arranged by Finnair or cancel the flight and apply for a ticket refund.