Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Finnair Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIA1S   FI0009003230

FINNAIR OYJ

(FIA1S)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:05:54 2023-04-05 am EDT
0.5110 EUR   +0.10%
04:41aFinnair Oyj : to discontinue two of its shortest domestic routes due to economic and environmental considerations
PU
04/03Finnair Plc directs a share issue to the company itself without payment
AQ
04/03Change in the amount of Finnair Plc treasury shares
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Finnair Oyj : to discontinue two of its shortest domestic routes due to economic and environmental considerations

04/05/2023 | 04:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Please wait
Finnair to discontinue two of its shortest domestic routes due to economic and environmental considerations

Finnairwill cease flying two of its shortest domestic routes, replacing air service between its Helsinki hub and the cities of Turku and Tampere with a bus connection as of May 1, 2023.

Finnair has already replaced its mid-day flights from these cities with bus connections to lower the CO2 footprint of the routes. Road and rail options are a more environmentally sustainable option for connecting these cities to Finnair's Helsinki hub.

"Theflights to Tampere and Turku are very short, and the relatively low passenger numbers - around 35 percent load factors - on these routes cause them to have a higher CO2 emission per passenger than many other short routes in our network, " says Perttu Jolma, Vice President, Network. "Road, or rail, transportation is a more sustainable option for connections between Helsinki Airport and these cities."

"We understand that this decision disappoints customers who have used the flights, and we regretthe inconvenience this causes them. We must, however, take both economic and environmental considerations into account," Jolma says.

Thescheduled flight time to Turku and Tampere is 35 minutes, but the actual flight time is about 25 minutes.

Mostcustomers arriving at Helsinki Airport for Finnair flights, for example, from the Tampere region, already come by bus, train, or car. This was already the case before the covid-19 pandemic: 70 percent of Finnair Plus members with home addresses in Tampere started their flights from Helsinki Airport rather than from Tampere, despite the several daily flights available.

Duringthe summer of 2023, Finnair will operate four bus services per day between Turku and Helsinki Airport and four bus services per day between Tampere and Helsinki Airport. As of May 8, these routes start from the central bus stations of Turku and Tampere.

Bus connections can be purchased together with the connecting flight. With the bus connection included in the booking, Finnair also guarantees connections in case bus or flight schedules are delayed. In addition, customers arriving by bus to Helsinki Airport can use priority check-in, bag drop, and security for a smooth connection. The buses run on biodiesel and have internet connectivity and USB charging possibilities for convenience.

Finnairwill communicate the end of flights directly to customers who have reservations for the Turku and Tampere routes from the beginning of May onwards. Customers can then choose a bus connection arranged by Finnair or cancel the flight and apply for a ticket refund.

Finnair is a network airline, specialising in connecting passenger and cargo traffic between Asia, North America and Europe. Finnair is one of the oldest operating airlines in the world, celebrating its centenary in 2023. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do - Finnair intends to reach carbon neutrality latest by the end of 2045. Customers have chosen Finnair as the Best Airline in Northern Europe in the Skytrax Awards for 12 times in a row. Finnair is a member of the oneworld alliance. Finnair Plc's shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Finnair Oyj published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 08:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FINNAIR OYJ
04:41aFinnair Oyj : to discontinue two of its shortest domestic routes due to economic and envir..
PU
04/03Finnair Plc directs a share issue to the company itself without payment
AQ
04/03Change in the amount of Finnair Plc treasury shares
AQ
03/31Finnair Issues New Shares to Itself for Incentive Plans
MT
03/31Finnair Plc directs a share issue to the company itself without payment
AQ
03/24Finnair Oyj : Decisions of the Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2023
PU
03/23Decisions of the constitutive meeting of Finnair Plc Board of Directors
AQ
03/23Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of Finnair Plc
AQ
03/23Finnair Oyj Approves Board Appointments
CI
03/23EMEA Morning Briefing: Investors Brace for BOE Move After Fed's Ra..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FINNAIR OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 829 M 3 100 M 3 100 M
Net income 2023 -61,2 M -67,1 M -67,1 M
Net Debt 2023 1 087 M 1 191 M 1 191 M
P/E ratio 2023 -10,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 718 M 787 M 787 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 4 890
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart FINNAIR OYJ
Duration : Period :
Finnair Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINNAIR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,51 €
Average target price 0,40 €
Spread / Average Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Topi Manner Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Pullola Chief Financial Officer
Sanna Mari Suvanto-Harsaae Chairman
Juha Ojala Vice President-Technical Operations
Antti Kleemola Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINNAIR OYJ31.50%787
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.97%28 495
AIR CHINA LIMITED6.04%22 979
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.23%21 645
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED14.37%19 464
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC18.18%18 006
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer