25.6.2024

Air travellers have again voted Finnair the Best Airline in Northern Europe at the World Airline Awards by Skytrax in 2024. This is the 14th consecutive time that Finnair has received this recognition.

The World Airline Awards by Skytrax is the world's largest, annual airline passenger satisfaction survey, also known as the Oscars of the aviation industry. The survey analyses customer satisfaction for the overall airline customer experience, at both the airport and on board the aircraft.

"We are honored to receive this recognition, which is a testimony to the hard work and dedication of our Finnair team who strive to ensure the smoothest possible travel experience for our customers every day across our customer touchpoints. We continue investing in seamless customer journey, starting from our digital channels and customer care to the inflight experience and cabin design," says Ole Orvér, Finnair's Chief Commercial Officer.

Finnair was also named Best Cabin Crew in Northern Europe, and awarded Cleanest Airline in Europe, which measures the standard and quality of aircraft cleanliness. Finnair also ranked within the top 25 airlines globally and moved up one place to 23rd place worldwide.

Finnair continues to work for customer experience with special focus on operative reliability, enhanced digital services and increased customer choice. Finnair has recently announced that the airline completed the rollout of its new 200-million-euro long-haul cabin renewal, with all long-haul aircraft now refurbished and the opening of a new, larger Finnair Lounge at Helsinki Airport Schengen area. In the coming months, Finnair will continue to invest in its customer experience and fleet, having announced the upcoming renewal of the cabins of its regional E190 aircraft.