January 29, 2024 at 05:05 am EST

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Finnair Oyj:

* FINNAIR SAYS CO TO CANCEL APPROXIMATELY 550 FLIGHTS DUE TO POLITICAL STRIKE IN FINLAND ON 1–2 FEBRUARY

* FINNAIR - DUE TO LARGE NUMBER OF CANCELLED FLIGHTS AND CUSTOMERS, PROCESSING THE CANCELLATIONS AND REROUTING CUSTOMERS TAKES APPROXIMATELY TWO DAYS