Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Finnair Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIA1S   FI0009003230

FINNAIR OYJ

(FIA1S)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:47 2022-08-29 am EDT
0.4070 EUR   -0.49%
04:40aFinnair Starts Collaboration With Qatar Airways For Nordic Flight Destinations
MT
04:11aFINNAIR OYJ : to launch daily services from Nordic capitals to Doha in strategic partnership with Qatar Airways
PU
08/24Finnair Appoints New CFO to Start in October
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Finnair partners Qatar Airways in search of new routes

08/29/2022 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Finnair Airbus A320 aircraft prepares to take off from Manchester Airport in Manchester

(Reuters) - Finnair will establish a strategic partnership with Qatar Airways to open up new routes from Nordic capitals to the Qatari capital Doha, the Finnish national carrier said on Monday.

Finnair has been seeking new commercially-feasible routes since the closure of Russian airspace due to the war in Ukraine cut off its previously lucrative Asian connections via a northern route.

The company has said it plans to unveil a new strategy in the coming months to address the uncertain outlook that includes high fuel prices, the pandemic and the Ukraine war, with the company headed for a third straight year in the red in 2022.

Finnair said it would establish "a long-term strategic cooperation" on flights between Doha and Helsinki in Finland, Stockholm in Sweden and Copenhagen in Denmark starting between November and December, while exploring the possibility of expanding the agreement to another unnamed European destination.

"These services will be supported by a comprehensive codeshare agreement with shared passenger and cargo capacity between both airlines," Finnair said.

Finnair and Qatar Airways are part of the oneworld global airline alliance.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen in Helsinki; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
All news about FINNAIR OYJ
04:40aFinnair Starts Collaboration With Qatar Airways For Nordic Flight Destinations
MT
04:11aFINNAIR OYJ : to launch daily services from Nordic capitals to Doha in strategic partnersh..
PU
08/24Finnair Appoints New CFO to Start in October
MT
08/24Kristian Pullola succeeds Mika Stirkkinen as Finnair Chief Financial Officer
AQ
08/24Finnair Plc Announces Management Changes
CI
08/24Finnair plc Announces Executive Changes
CI
08/05Finnair starts weekly service from Helsinki to Guangzhou, China
AQ
08/05Finnair Reports 367% Growth in July Passenger Numbers
MT
08/05Finnair Traffic Performance in July 2022
AQ
08/05Finnair Reports Traffic Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended July 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FINNAIR OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 234 M 2 233 M 2 233 M
Net income 2022 -643 M -643 M -643 M
Net Debt 2022 1 334 M 1 333 M 1 333 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 575 M 575 M 575 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 5 365
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart FINNAIR OYJ
Duration : Period :
Finnair Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINNAIR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,41 €
Average target price 0,34 €
Spread / Average Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Topi Manner Chief Executive Officer
Mika Stirkkinen Chief Financial Officer
Jouko Karvinen Chairman
Juha Ojala Vice President-Technical Operations
Antti Kleemola Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINNAIR OYJ-31.28%575
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.82%24 911
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-16.38%20 858
AIR CHINA LIMITED18.57%18 625
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.78%14 361
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.62%13 735