STOCKHOLM, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Finnish airline Finnair said on Friday it plans a rights issue of up to 600 million euros ($632 million) to strengthen its financial position.

"The rights issue is aimed at reducing Finnair's financing costs, support strategy execution to drive sustainable profitable growth, and ensure ability for future investments," the carrier said in a statement.

"Through the rights issue Finnair also seeks to reinstate the company's ability for shareholder distributions."

The airline said the Finnish state and its other main owners supported the rights issue. ($1 = 0.9489 euros) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)