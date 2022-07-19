Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Finnair Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIA1S   FI0009003230

FINNAIR OYJ

(FIA1S)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:30 2022-07-19 am EDT
0.4110 EUR   -7.97%
02:27aFinnair posts second quarter loss as fuel prices weigh
RE
02:01aFinnair Group Half-year Report 1 January - 30 June 2022
AQ
07/12INVITATION : Finnair Q2 2022 result – Press conference / webcast and analyst webcast
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Finnair steers toward third straight yearly loss

07/19/2022 | 03:10am EDT
July 19 (Reuters) - Finland's national carrier Finnair posted a quarterly loss on Tuesday and said the Ukraine war and the lingering impact of the pandemic were set to keep the company in the red for a third straight year this year.

The company said in the second quarter to end June it operated at just 64% of 2019 capacity as Russian airspace closures restricted flights to key Asian markets such as Japan and South Korea.

While Finnair said demand has almost normalized in Europe and the United States, the company plans to unveil a new strategy in the autumn to address the uncertain outlook that includes high fuel prices, the pandemic and the Ukraine war.

"Finnair estimates that the difficult operating environment, inclusive of the closed Russian airspace, will prevail for a longer period," it said in a statement.

"Therefore, the company is preparing a new strategy to improve its weak profitability and to strengthen its financial position."

The company reported a quarterly operating loss of 84.2 million euros versus 151.3 million euros a year ago. Revenue increased 392% to 550.3 million euros as passenger load factor more than doubled to 67.3%, the company said.

Finnair estimated that it would operate an average capacity of 70% of 2019 volumes in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, it sees similar or slightly higher volumes than in the third quarter. (Reporting by Michael Kahn in Prague; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 168 M 2 204 M 2 204 M
Net income 2022 -333 M -338 M -338 M
Net Debt 2022 1 365 M 1 388 M 1 388 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 628 M 639 M 639 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 5 381
Free-Float 43,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,45 €
Average target price 0,37 €
Spread / Average Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Topi Manner Chief Executive Officer
Mika Stirkkinen Chief Financial Officer
Jouko Karvinen Chairman
Juha Ojala Vice President-Technical Operations
Jaakko Schildt Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINNAIR OYJ-24.97%639
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.41%24 005
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-23.00%19 205
AIR CHINA LIMITED19.67%18 984
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-3.64%15 186
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-20.30%13 923