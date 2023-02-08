INVITATION: Finnair Q4 and FY 2022 result – Press conference / webcast and analyst webcast

Finnair will hold a Q4 and FY 2022 results press conference (in Finnish) on 15 February 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EET at its office at Tietotie 9. It is also possible to participate in the press conference via a live webcast at https://finnairgroup.videosync.fi/2023-0215-press.

An English-language telephone conference and webcast will be held on 15 February 2023 at 1.00 p.m. EET. To access the conference, kindly first register at https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=10010294. After the registration, you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID. We kindly suggest calling in 5 minutes before the conference begins. To join the live webcast, please register at https://finnairgroup.videosync.fi/2022-q4.

CEO Topi Manner and CFO Kristian Pullola will present the results.

Finnair's Financial Statement Release 1 January - 31 December 2022 will be published on 15 February 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EET.