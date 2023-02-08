Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Finnair Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIA1S   FI0009003230

FINNAIR OYJ

(FIA1S)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:30 2023-02-07 am EST
0.5290 EUR   -1.95%
02:34aInvitation : Finnair Q4 and FY 2022 result – Press conference / webcast and analyst webcast
PU
02/07Finnair Logs 81% Surge in January Passenger Traffic
MT
02/07Finnair Traffic Performance in January 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INVITATION: Finnair Q4 and FY 2022 result – Press conference / webcast and analyst webcast

02/08/2023 | 02:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Finnair will hold a Q4 and FY 2022 results press conference (in Finnish) on 15 February 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EET at its office at Tietotie 9. It is also possible to participate in the press conference via a live webcast at https://finnairgroup.videosync.fi/2023-0215-press.

An English-language telephone conference and webcast will be held on 15 February 2023 at 1.00 p.m. EET. To access the conference, kindly first register at https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=10010294. After the registration, you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID. We kindly suggest calling in 5 minutes before the conference begins. To join the live webcast, please register at https://finnairgroup.videosync.fi/2022-q4.

CEO Topi Manner and CFO Kristian Pullola will present the results.

Finnair's Financial Statement Release 1 January - 31 December 2022 will be published on 15 February 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EET.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Finnair Oyj published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 07:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FINNAIR OYJ
02:34aInvitation : Finnair Q4 and FY 2022 result – Press conference / webcast and analyst ..
PU
02/07Finnair Logs 81% Surge in January Passenger Traffic
MT
02/07Finnair Traffic Performance in January 2023
AQ
02/07Finnair Plc Reports Traffic Results for the Month Ended January 2023
CI
02/07EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Edge Higher; Focus on Powell's Co..
DJ
02/02Finnair to Discontinue In-flight, Pre-order Retail Sales
MT
02/01Finnair Oyj : discontinues in-flight and pre-order retail sales
PU
01/30Proposals by Finnair's Shareholders' Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 202..
AQ
01/27Change in the composition of Finnair's Shareholders' Nomination Board
AQ
01/27Proposals by Finnair's Shareholders' Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 202..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FINNAIR OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 325 M 2 487 M 2 487 M
Net income 2022 -577 M -617 M -617 M
Net Debt 2022 1 486 M 1 589 M 1 589 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 744 M 796 M 796 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 5 328
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart FINNAIR OYJ
Duration : Period :
Finnair Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINNAIR OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,53 €
Average target price 0,34 €
Spread / Average Target -35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Topi Manner Chief Executive Officer
Kristian Pullola Chief Financial Officer
Jouko Karvinen Chairman
Juha Ojala Vice President-Technical Operations
Antti Kleemola Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINNAIR OYJ36.27%796
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.23%28 812
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.20.63%25 370
AIR CHINA LIMITED-4.17%21 231
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC25.35%18 711
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.00%17 115