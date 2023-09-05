finnCap Group PLC - London-based stockbroker - Updates on merger with Cenkos Securities PLC. Announces that the High Court has sanctioned the scheme by which the merger is being implemented. Scheme will become effective on September 7. Cenkos says that the last day of dealings in Cenkos shares will be September 6. Dealings in Cenkos shares will be suspended on September 7 and cancelled on AIM on September 8.

Current stock price: 9.95 pence, up 11% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: down 40%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

