Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. FinnCap Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCAP   GB00BGKPX309

FINNCAP GROUP PLC

(FCAP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-24 am EST
18.50 GBX    0.00%
01:06pFinnCap ends takeover discussions with Panmure Gordon
AN
11/15FinnCap says Panmure Gordon offer deadline extended to December
AN
10/28Grit Real Estate Enlists Broker for Share Buyback, Liquidity Management Program
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FinnCap ends takeover discussions with Panmure Gordon

11/24/2022 | 01:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - finnCap Group PLC on Thursday said it has ended discussions with stockbroker peer Panmure Gordon Group Ltd over its takeover proposal.

In October, London-based stockbroker finnCap confirmed it has received a non-binding takeover proposal from Panmure Gordon.

The proposal consisted of a cash portion or an alternative which would see electing shareholders receive Panmure Gordon stock.

At the time, Panmure had until close of play on November 15 to decide whether or not it planned to make an offer. This deadline was then extended to December 13 earlier this month.

On Thursday, finnCap said: "As a result of initial discussions, the boards of directors of both finnCap and Panmure Gordon believed that there was sufficient cultural fit and strategic and commercial logic to merit examining a combination of the two businesses.

"However, following further discussions and in light of each company's strengths as independent entities, each board has concluded that it is not possible to find mutually acceptable terms or structure for such a combination," it continued.

finnCap plans to publish its interim results for the period ended September 30 in mid-December.

In September, finnCap said trading between April 1 and August 31 was about 30% lower than in the comparable period a year before. The company attributed this to muted investor confidence, reduced equity capital markets activity, and tightening debt market conditions.

Further, the company announced that month that Chief Operating Officer Tom Hayward will leave finnCap on January 20, 2023.

finnCap shares closed flat at 18.50 pence each in London on Thursday.

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about FINNCAP GROUP PLC
01:06pFinnCap ends takeover discussions with Panmure Gordon
AN
11/15FinnCap says Panmure Gordon offer deadline extended to December
AN
10/28Grit Real Estate Enlists Broker for Share Buyback, Liquidity Management Program
MT
10/18FTSE 100 Closed Up as Markets Continue to Cheer UK Policy Reversal
DJ
10/18UK Housebuilders Drop as Bellway Flags Slower Demand
DJ
10/18UK Government Likely to Need More Measures to Stabilize Medium-Term Debt
DJ
10/18FTSE 100 Rises as Sentiment Stays Positive
DJ
10/18FinnCap Surges 17% on Confirmed Merger Talks with Panmure Gordon
MT
10/18Sterling Could Falter as UK Economic Concerns Resurface
DJ
10/18London Stocks Seen Tracking Global Markets Higher
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 52,0 M 62,8 M 62,8 M
Net income 2022 6,51 M 7,85 M 7,85 M
Net cash 2022 10,2 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,24x
Yield 2022 5,95%
Capitalization 31,4 M 38,1 M 37,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 14,3%
Chart FINNCAP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
finnCap Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINNCAP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,19
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
John Carlos Farrugia Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Charles Snow Chief Financial Officer & Director
Charles Robert Lister Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas William Roderick Hayward Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Andrew John Hogarth Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINNCAP GROUP PLC-43.43%38
BLACKROCK, INC.-19.58%110 592
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-20.16%71 681
UBS GROUP AG6.09%58 801
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-21.68%36 769
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.9.53%35 394