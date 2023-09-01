(Alliance News) - FTSE Russell on Friday announced a number of deletion changes in the FTSE UK Index series.

Yourgene Health PLC will be deleted from the FTSE AIM All-Share Index on September 8 following the takeover by Novacyt UK Holdings Ltd.

Spectral MD Holdings Ltd will be deleted from the FTSE AIM All-Share Index on September 8 as will Pathfinder Minerals PLC.

Finncap Group PLC will be delated from the FTSE AIM All-Share Index on September 7 following the all-share merger with Cenkos Securities.

Shares in Yourgene Health closed down 0.8% at 0.51 pence in London on Friday.

Spectral MD fell 6.0% to 48.40p, Pathfinder Minerals rose 7.2% to 0.67p and Finncap climbed 5.6% to 9.50p.

