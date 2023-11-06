Finning International Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 86 million compared to CAD 79 million a year ago. Revenue was CAD 2,704 million compared to CAD 2,384 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 156 million compared to CAD 149 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 1.07 compared to CAD 0.97 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 1.06 compared to CAD 0.97 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was CAD 239 million compared to CAD 214 million a year ago. Revenue was CAD 7,863 million compared to CAD 6,626 million a year ago. Net income was CAD 438 million compared to CAD 367 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 2.95 compared to CAD 2.36 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was CAD 2.94 compared to CAD 2.36 a year ago.
Finning International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 06, 2023 at 05:58 pm EST
