Finning International Inc. provides caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions. The Companyâs segments include Canada, South America, UK & Ireland, and Other. The Canadian operations sell, service, and rent mainly caterpillar equipment and engines in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, the Yukon Territory, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut, and also provide mobile on-site refueling services in provinces of Canada, as well as in Texas, US. The Canadian operationsâ markets include mining, construction, conventional oil and gas, forestry, and power systems. The South American operations sell, service, and rent mainly Caterpillar equipment and engines in Chile, Argentina, and Bolivia. The UK & Ireland operations sell, service, and rent mainly Caterpillar equipment and engines in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland. The UK & Ireland operationsâ markets include construction, power systems, and quarrying.