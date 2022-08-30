Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Finning International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTT   CA3180714048

FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC.

(FTT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:13 2022-08-30 pm EDT
27.72 CAD   -4.35%
01:50pFINNING INTERNATIONAL : Teams with Integrated Sustainability on Mining Reclamation Project
PU
08/17FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/10DBRS Confirms Finning International Ratings; Up 2.75
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finning International : Teams with Integrated Sustainability on Mining Reclamation Project

08/30/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
30 August 2022/mining Finning Teams with Integrated Sustainability on Mining Reclamation Project
At Finning, our team of industry, equipment, and technology experts is working with Integrated Sustainability, leaders in environmental construction, to provide data-driven intelligence on how to improve the operational efficiency and environmental sustainability of their equipment fleet.

With an increased focus on environmental compliance, fiscal responsibility, and public safety, many heavy construction and mining enterprises across Canada have made the transition to environmentally sustainable, responsible, and efficient business operations. By putting more emphasis on how they manage, monitor, and maintain their equipment fleet, heavy industries have learned that they're able to reduce carbon emissions while improving their overall operational efficiency.

At Finning, we recently teamed with Integrated Sustainability on a Canadian mining reclamation project to provide turnkey fleet management services, to help them achieve their environmental sustainability and operational performance goals:

Watch: Sustainability Through Fleet Services Featured Project:HB Mines Tailings Facility Remediation and Closure

The HB Dam, located 10 km south of Salmo, BC, was initially constructed in 1955 to retain and store tailings from the nearby HB Mine, where it was in operation until 1978, and decommissioned in 2005. After the earth dam of the tailings pond endured heavy rainfall in 2012, the HB Mines Tailings Facility became an environmental focus of the Regional District of Central Kootenay. In 2016 it was approved for its passive closure, which includes stabilization of the dam and remediation of the tailings area.

In 2021, the contract for construction was awarded to Integrated Sustainability Consultants Ltd., based on their ability to meet all environmental regulations required in the scope, within the projected budget. Construction activities include:

  • Developing a new spillway and eliminating the pond behind the dam.
  • Covering the entire tailings area with 0.3-metre thick earthen cover.
  • Creating lined surface water conveyance channels to direct water over the tailings area.
  • Constructing a till beach upstream of the dam, and raising the dam's filter layer.
  • Expanding the toe berm at the bottom of the dam to improve seismic stability.

When complete, the reclaimed site will be restored to its productive end land use.

Identifying the Equipment and Technology Needed Early in the Pre-Construction Phase

With a strong working relationship already in place, Integrated Sustainability reached out to Finning early in the bidding stage to help them manage, monitor, maintain, and scale their fleet management services. Our team of industry, equipment, and technology experts helped to procure an appropriate mix of heavy machinery, each equipped with the latest in telematics, sensor, and other machine-monitoring technology, to meet all safety, operational, financial, and environmental sustainability goals.

This turnkey fleet management service ensures Integrated Sustainability is able to focus on executing their primary construction activities, while Finning provides access to a full range of modern Cat® equipment available to lease or rent (through The Cat Rental Store and Finning Heavy Equipment Rentals), on-site service and support (including 4Refuel, a Finning mobile, on-site refuelling program), and a team of experts that understand how to collect, track, and analyze data, to improve the performance and environmental sustainability of how the equipment is utilized on-site.

Using Innovative Machine-Monitoring Technology to Improve Equipment Visibility in Real-Time

With the scale of the project site spanning well over a kilometre in length in a remote location, Integrated Sustainability, working with Finning, incorporated a wide range of positioning technologies including GPS, laser, and wireless communications to gain complete visibility across the project site in real-time.

This included setting up a SITECH® network to cover the entire project site, deploying geospatial drones to map out and survey the area, and connecting their modern fleet of Cat equipment's built-in Trimble® GPS infrastructure to provide accurate and immediate insight into how their machines were being utilized on-site. With all the equipment data available in a centralized, cloud-based dashboard that can be quickly and easily accessed off-site, this allows Integrated Sustainability to make informed decisions about how to manage their fleet in the field.

Analyzing Data into Operational Intelligence and Recommending Action-Driven Solutions

Once the equipment, technology, and software had been implemented across the project site, we began collecting and tracking various inputs within Integrated Sustainability's personalized database. This includes calculating and summarizing carbon emissions, fuel consumption, and asset utilization, based on productive working hours vs. non-productive idling hours.

Based on this information we consolidate, we're able to help Integrated Sustainability identify which equipment operators are idling their machines longer than what is necessary, isolating which machines are consuming fuel at a higher rate than the industry standard, or uncovering whether there are any unproductive bottlenecks across their fleet's operation. This empowers Integrated Sustainability to make informed and proactive decisions, providing insight into whether they need to make adjustments to their haul plan, their servicing intervals, or their materials management.

Remaining Accountable to Sustainability Goals with the Flexibility to Scale as Project Scope Increases in Complexity

As a company committed to customer service, Finning will continue to work alongside Integrated Sustainability throughout the life of the project, relentlessly finding new ways to collect and track accurate data, analyzing and consolidating it into intelligence, and recommending informed and action-driven decisions that will improve the reclamation project's performance and sustainability goals.

With the flexibility to scale the amount or size of equipment in Integrated Sustainability's fleet, or the range or depth of data that is being collected, Finning is able to adapt our end-to-end fleet management service as construction activities and processes evolve.

Other Relevant Finning Blog Posts You May Enjoy:

Finning is the world's largest Caterpillar dealer, selling, renting and providing parts and service for equipment and engines to customers across diverse industries, including mining, construction, petroleum, forestry and a wide range of power systems applications. We operate in Western Canada, South America, and UK and Ireland.

Contact Us With a wide range of locations, we're never far away and always ready to help you with sales, parts, and service.Find your closest branchhttps://finning.com/contact
Finning

Read more posts by this author.

Disclaimer

Finning International Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 17:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC.
01:50pFINNING INTERNATIONAL : Teams with Integrated Sustainability on Mining Reclamation Project
PU
08/17FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/10DBRS Confirms Finning International Ratings; Up 2.75
MT
08/10DBRS Morningstar Confirms Finning International Inc. at BBB (high) and R-2 (high), Tren..
AQ
08/03National Bank Reviews Finning International's Q2 Results; Up 8.6%
MT
08/03TRANSCRIPT : Finning International Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2022
CI
08/02Finning profits increase 27 per cent amid robust industry demand
AQ
08/02Finning International Second-Quarter Profit Rises 38% on Higher Sales
MT
08/02Earnings Flash (FTT.TO) FINNING INTERNATIONAL Reports Q2 Revenue of $2.3 billion and ne..
MT
08/02Finning reports Q2 2022 results
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 804 M 5 967 M 5 967 M
Net income 2022 455 M 348 M 348 M
Net Debt 2022 1 340 M 1 025 M 1 025 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,98x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 4 455 M 3 406 M 3 406 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 13 188
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Finning International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 28,98 CAD
Average target price 39,75 CAD
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lawren Scott Thomson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Greg Palaschuk Chief Financial Officer
Harold N. Kvisle Chairman
David W. Cummings Chief Digital Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin Parkes Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.10%3 424
TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD.-8.11%6 630
SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.03%4 652
BARLOWORLD LIMITED-41.95%1 007
TITAN MACHINERY INC.-6.32%703
WAJAX CORPORATION-11.33%354