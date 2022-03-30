Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Finning International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FTT   CA3180714048

FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC.

(FTT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Buyer's Guide: What You Need To Know When Buying A Skid Steer

03/30/2022 | 03:55pm EDT
30 March 2022
Investing in construction equipment can be quite time-consuming. Features and functions need to be clearly understood in order to maximize return on your investment and job site efficiency.

The process of buying a skid steer loader is no different. There are a number of credible OEMs and models suited to perform a multitude of tasks. What kind of performance specifications? What kind of load and lift capacity? What kind of tires? These questions (and much more) can overwhelm any buyer, especially those just starting out.

As heavy equipment experts, Finning wants to empower you with the knowledge that will transform you into an informed buyer (or renter). And, since the skid steer is one of the most versatile construction machines, we thought it would be best to start our buying guide series here.

Finning

Read more posts by this author.

Disclaimer

Finning International Inc. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 19:54:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 436 M 5 960 M 5 960 M
Net income 2022 404 M 324 M 324 M
Net Debt 2022 830 M 665 M 665 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 2,35%
Capitalization 6 043 M 4 843 M 4 843 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 13 188
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Finning International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 38,31 CAD
Average target price 44,67 CAD
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lawren Scott Thomson President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Greg Palaschuk Chief Financial Officer
Harold N. Kvisle Chairman
David W. Cummings Chief Digital Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathleen M. O'Neill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC.20.17%4 830
TOROMONT INDUSTRIES LTD.1.53%7 797
SEVEN GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.93%5 833
TITAN MACHINERY INC.-11.99%657
WAJAX CORPORATION-17.43%343
FERRONORDIC AB (PUBL)-79.85%106