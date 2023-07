Fino Payments Bank Limited (FPBL) is an India-based scheduled commercial bank, which is engaged in providing digital based financial services. FPBL offers savings account, current account, BPay mobile banking and wallet application (app), loans, and insurance services. It also provides business and banking technology platform. The Company's savings account offers Aarambh savings account, Suvidha savings account, Shubh savings account, Pratham savings account, Saral salary account, Bhavishya savings account, and Jan savings account. The Company's current account offers Pragati current account and Sampann current account. The Company's insurance service consists of life and health insurance.

Sector Banks