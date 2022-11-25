Fino Payments Bank : Price movement

Ref: Response to the letter received from National Stock Exchange of India Limited dated November 25, 2022
This is with reference to aforesaid letter received from National Stock Exchange of India Limited seeking clarification in respect of significant movement in price of shares of Fino Payments Bank Limited ("Bank") across Exchanges, in the recent past.
In this regard, we wish to inform that there is no undisclosed information and/or announcement (including impending announcement) which in our opinion may have a bearing on the price behaviour of the Bank's Scrip. The Bank has made necessary disclosures pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as and when required) within stipulated time frame and all such disclosures are in public domain.
The movement in the price of the Bank's scrip is purely market driven.
