Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Fino Payments Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FINOPB   INE02NC01014

FINO PAYMENTS BANK LIMITED

(FINOPB)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23 2022-11-25 am EST
254.95 INR   -2.73%
11/09Certain Equity Shares of Fino Payments Bank Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-NOV-2022.
CI
11/04Fino Payments Bank Limited Announces Cessation of Ravi Subbaiah Pagadala as Nominee Director
CI
11/03Fino Payments Bank Limited Announces Change in Directorate
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fino Payments Bank : Price movement

11/25/2022 | 03:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 25, 2022

Surveillance Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Bandra - Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

(Symbol: FINOPB)

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Movement in Price

Ref: Response to the letter received from National Stock Exchange of India Limited dated November 25, 2022

This is with reference to aforesaid letter received from National Stock Exchange of India Limited seeking clarification in respect of significant movement in price of shares of Fino Payments Bank Limited ("Bank") across Exchanges, in the recent past.

In this regard, we wish to inform that there is no undisclosed information and/or announcement (including impending announcement) which in our opinion may have a bearing on the price behaviour of the Bank's Scrip. The Bank has made necessary disclosures pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as and when required) within stipulated time frame and all such disclosures are in public domain.

The movement in the price of the Bank's scrip is purely market driven.

Kindly take the same on record and oblige.

Yours Faithfully,

For Fino Payments Bank Limited

BASAVRAJ SHIVANAND LONI

Digitally signed by BASAVRAJ SHIVANAND LONI

DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, title=8681, pseudonym=be15eaffcf4dba3971e30ee11054 28c2005facbaa7a7dccb6fc8a38bea5a7e0f, postalCode=410206, st=Maharashtra, serialNumber=6218379125ad35ea1f529e34fd c467e4ab710ca0b69d84550d035b80b589817 1, cn=BASAVRAJ SHIVANAND LONI

Date: 2022.11.25 22:55:26 +05'30'

Basavraj Loni

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Place: Navi Mumbai

Fino Payments Bank Limited

Registered Office: Mindspace Juinagar, Plot No Gen 2/1/F, Tower 1, 8th Floor, TTC Industrial Area, MIDC Shirwane, Juinagar, Navi Mumbai - 400 706

CIN: L65100MH2007PLC171959 Tel: (+91 22) 7104 7000, website: www.finobank.com

Disclaimer

Fino Payments Bank Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 20:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FINO PAYMENTS BANK LIMITED
11/09Certain Equity Shares of Fino Payments Bank Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement ..
CI
11/04Fino Payments Bank Limited Announces Cessation of Ravi Subbaiah Pagadala as Nominee Dir..
CI
11/03Fino Payments Bank Limited Announces Change in Directorate
CI
11/01Transcript : Fino Payments Bank Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2022
CI
10/31Fino Payments Bank's Net Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q2
MT
10/31Fino Payments Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 3..
CI
10/12FINO Payments Bank Acquires 7.98% of Indian Fintech Firm in First Tranche of Deal
MT
09/21Fino Payments Bank Signs Pact to Acquire 12.19% Stake in Indian Fintech Firm
MT
09/05Fino Payments Bank Appoints New Chairman
MT
09/03Fino Payments Bank Limited Appoints Suresh Kumar Jain as Part-Time Chairman
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 11 648 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2023 625 M 7,65 M 7,65 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 21 215 M 260 M 260 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 2 893
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart FINO PAYMENTS BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Fino Payments Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINO PAYMENTS BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 254,95 INR
Average target price 302,50 INR
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rishi Gupta Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Ketan Dhirendra Merchant Principal
K. B. Vinod Kumar Chief Information Officer
Ashish Ahuja Principal
Basavraj Shivanand Loni Head-Legal & Secretarial
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINO PAYMENTS BANK LIMITED-29.33%267
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.81%400 324
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.46%301 724
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.64%202 538
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.35%180 351
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.44%149 591