Finolex Cables : Investor Presentation on Earnings call for Quarter ended 31st March, 2022

Top Line (Revenue)
Operating (EBITDA)
Profitability (PAT)
Q4 FY 22 : 1,186.9 Crore
Q4F Y22 :136.5 Crore
Q4FY22 : 104.6 Crore
28% Y-o-Y
(7.3)% Y-o-Y
8.9% Y-o-Y
22% Q-o-Q
7.3% Q-o-Q
9.9% Q-o-Q
FY22: 3768.1 Crore
FY22: 566.9 Crore
FY22: 404.6 Crore
36% Y-o-Y
31.3% Y-o-Y
43% Y-o-Y
Quarter 2 EBITDA includes Annual Dividend Income from Associate Company Rs. 80.86 Crore.
Key Highlights-Q4FY22
REVENUE
(Rs. In Crore)
EBITDA
PAT
(% Margin)
1400
150
106.00
147.34
104.60
1200
1186.85
145
104.00
102.00
1000
972.95
140
921.35
136.53
100.00
800
135
98.00
600
130
96.08
127.29
96.00
95.20
400
Q-o-Q
Y-o-Y
125
94.00
22%
28.8%
7.3%
(7.3) %
9.9%
8.9%
200
120
92.00
0
115
90.00
Q4FY21
Q3FY22
Q4FY22
