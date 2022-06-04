Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Finolex Cables Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FINCABLES   INE235A01022

FINOLEX CABLES LIMITED

(FINCABLES)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06/03 07:30:28 am EDT
396.10 INR   -1.11%
05/28Finolex Cables Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/28Finolex Cables Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/25FINOLEX CABLES : Non Applicability of Large Corprorate Disclosure
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finolex Cables : Investor Presentation on Earnings call for Quarter ended 31st March, 2022

06/04/2022 | 07:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q 4 FY 2022 Presentation

Q 4 FY 2022

Financial

Performance

Key Highlights

Top Line (Revenue)

Operating (EBITDA)

Profitability (PAT)

Q4 FY 22 : 1,186.9 Crore

Q4F Y22 :136.5 Crore

Q4FY22 : 104.6 Crore

28% Y-o-Y

(7.3)% Y-o-Y

8.9% Y-o-Y

22% Q-o-Q

7.3% Q-o-Q

9.9% Q-o-Q

FY22: 3768.1 Crore

FY22: 566.9 Crore

FY22: 404.6 Crore

36% Y-o-Y

31.3% Y-o-Y

43% Y-o-Y

Quarter 2 EBITDA includes Annual Dividend Income from Associate Company Rs. 80.86 Crore.

Finolex Cables Limited | Q4FY22 Earning Presentation

3

Key Highlights-Q4FY22

REVENUE

(Rs. In Crore)

EBITDA

(Rs. In Crore)

PAT

(Rs. In Crore)

(% Margin)

(% Margin)

1400

150

106.00

147.34

104.60

1200

1186.85

145

104.00

102.00

1000

972.95

140

921.35

136.53

100.00

800

135

98.00

600

130

96.08

127.29

96.00

95.20

400

Q-o-Q

Y-o-Y

125

Q-o-Q

Y-o-Y

94.00

Q-o-Q

Y-o-Y

22%

28.8%

7.3%

(7.3) %

9.9%

8.9%

200

120

92.00

0

115

90.00

Q4FY21

Q3FY22

Q4FY22

Q4FY21

Q3FY22

Q4FY22

Q4FY21

Q3FY22

Q4FY22

  • Revenue improves by 28.8 % YoY and 22 % sequentially. Electrical Cables Segment & Others (Appliances) business witnessed both price and volume led growth in Quarter 4.
  • Comparable EBITDA margins were under pressure, owing to commodity price increases
  • PAT, however, improved to Rs. 104.6 Crore.

Finolex Cables Limited | Q4FY22 Earning Presentation

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Finolex Cables Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2022 11:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FINOLEX CABLES LIMITED
05/28Finolex Cables Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year En..
CI
05/28Finolex Cables Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31,..
CI
04/25FINOLEX CABLES : Non Applicability of Large Corprorate Disclosure
PU
03/22Finolex Cables Limited Appoints Kamlesh Shinde as Assistant Company Secretary & Complia..
CI
02/10Finolex Cables Limited Announces Resignation of Gayatri Kulkarni as Assistant Company S..
CI
02/09Finolex Cables Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : Finolex Cables Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 15, 2021
CI
2021Finolex Cables Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months E..
CI
2021Finolex Cables Forays into Room Heater Business; Shares Climb 3%
MT
2021FINOLEX CABLES : Transcript 53rd Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 36 221 M 466 M 466 M
Net income 2022 4 075 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
Net cash 2022 16 568 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 1,51%
Capitalization 60 579 M 780 M 780 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 649
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart FINOLEX CABLES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Finolex Cables Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINOLEX CABLES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 396,10
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mahesh Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Kishan Chhabria Executive Chairman
Kamlesh M. Shinde Compliance Officer & Assistant Secretary
Zubin F. Billimoria Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanessa Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINOLEX CABLES LIMITED-25.00%780
KEYENCE CORPORATION-29.05%95 130
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-24.63%77 344
EATON CORPORATION PLC-18.52%56 000
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-3.32%53 617
NIDEC CORPORATION-35.35%38 636