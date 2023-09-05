"RESOLVED THAT pursuant to the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the approval of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") and pursuant to the provisions of Section 196, 197, 203 and other applicable provisions if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, (the "Act"), the relevant Rules made thereunder, read with Schedule V of the Act, as amended, and subject to the limits prescribed under the Act, agreements amongst members and the promoter group impacting the management and control of the Company, and also subject to such approvals as may be necessary, the Company hereby approves the re-appointment of Mr. Deepak Chhabria [DIN: 01403799] as a Whole Time Director of the Company designated as an "Executive Chairman" under the legislation applicable

4. Re-appointment of Mr. Deepak Chhabria (DIN 01403799) as a Whole Time Director designated as an "Executive Chairman" of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years with effect from 1st July 2023 to 30th June 2028.

NOTICE is hereby given that the 55th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Members of Finolex Cables Limited will be held on Friday, 29th September, 2023 at 3.00 pm through Video Conference ("VC")/Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), to transact the following business:

Notice

from time to time, for a period of five years with effect from 1st July, 2023 to 30th June, 2028 upon terms and conditions including remuneration to be paid in case of absence or inadequacy of profits in any Financial Year during his said tenure as set out in the draft Agreement to be entered into between the Company and Mr. Deepak Chhabria."

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the draft Agreement which is placed before this meeting be and is hereby specifically approved with liberty to the Board and/ or Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company at any time to alter and vary the terms and conditions of the appointment/ re-appointment and/or Agreement and/ or remuneration to be paid to him, as it may deem fit from time to time and including in case of absence or inadequacy of profits, the remuneration mentioned in the draft agreement from time to time shall be the minimum remuneration by way of basic salary and /or variable pay, commission and other allowances in such manner as may be agreed to between the Board and Mr. Deepak Chhabria but not exceeding the limits as may be prescribed from time to time under the Act and/ or any Rule(s)/Schedule(s) thereto.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorised to revise the basic salary and perquisites each payable to Mr. Deepak Chhabria yearly on a scale of Rs. 10,00,000/- to Rs. 20,00,000/- per month subject to the maximum limit of 10% per year but not exceeding the limits as may be prescribed from time to time under the Act and/or any Rule(s)/Schedule(s) thereto.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the commission shall be decided by the Board of Directors based on the net profits of the Company and as may be recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board, for each year subject to the condition that the aggregate remuneration of the Executive Director shall not exceed the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedule V of the said Act.

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Directors (including any Committee of Directors) of the Company be and is hereby authorized to execute all such agreements, documents, instruments and writings as may be deemed necessary and delegate the authority to file requisite forms or applications with statutory/ regulatory authorities, with the power to settle all