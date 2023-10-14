Finolex Cables : Orders Received from Supreme Court and NCLAT
October 14, 2023 at 08:37 am EDT
Share
NATIONAL COMPANY LAW APPELLATE TRIBUNAL
PRINCIPAL BENCH
NEW DELHI
Company Appeal (AT) No. 64 of 2020
IN THE MATTER OF:
Deepak Kishan Chhabria & Anr.
…Appellants
Versus
Orbit Electricals Pvt. Ltd. & Ors.
…Respondents
Present
For Appellants : Mr. Ramji Srinivasan, Sr. Advocate with Mr. Amit Jajoo, Ms. Vatsala Pant, Ms. Eshna Kumar, Mr. Akshat Singh, Advocates
For Respondents : Mr. Kunal Mehta, Mr. Shikhil Suri, Madhu Suri, Ms. Vidushi Jain, Ms. Vidhi Kapoor, Advocates for R-1
Mr. K. Datta, Sr. Advocate with Mr. Mahesh
Agarwal, Mr. Ankur Saihgal, Ms. Geetika Sharma,
Advocates for R-2
Mr. Sajan Poovayya, Sr. Advocate with Mr. Harsh
Saxena, Advocate for R- 3 & 4
JUDGMENT(Date:13.10.2023)
[Per.: Dr. Alok Srivastava, Member (Technical)]
Company Appeal (AT) No. 64 of 2020
Page 1 of 63
In the present appeal, filed under Section 421 of the Companies Act, 2013 (in short ''Companies Act''), the Appellants have challenged order dated 31.12.2019 (in short "Impugned Order") passed by National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai (in short "NCLT") in MA No. 1449/2019 filed in Company Petition No. 47/2016.
In the Impugned Order, the Ld. NCLT has disposed of MA No. 1449/2019 holding that the Resolutions approved in the
Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") held on 03.05.2019 were in accordance with law and therefore, no interference is required in the said decisions/resolutions.
In short, the facts of the case, as are relevant to this appeal, are that Pralhad P. Chhabria ("PPC") held majority shareholding in
Orbit Electricals Pvt. Ltd. (Respondent No. 1, "R-1") and he, on account of old age and weak health, decided to create a trust by the name of Pralhad Chhabria Trust for the benefit of the beneficiaries namely Mrs. Aruna Katara (his daughter), Mr. Vijay Chhabria (his nephew), Mr. Deepak Chhabria (his nephew), and Mr. Prakash Chhabria (his son) who were all part of his extended family. On this basis, a Trust Deed was executed on 12.03.2012 whereby PPC, who held majority equity share capital in Orbit Electricals Pvt. Ltd., settled his shareholding in this trust which was to become effective after his death. He also named his daughter Aruna Katara and son Prakash Chhabria and nephew Deepak Chhabria as future Chairpersons of the trust, in that order, and also divided the income and trust fund of the trust to be distributed amongst the beneficiaries in a certain proportion as
stated in clause 11 of the Trust Deed. In addition, he also put in
Company Appeal (AT) No. 64 of 2020
Page 2 of 63
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Finolex Cables Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2023 12:36:05 UTC.
Finolex Cables Limited is an India-based total cable solutions provider. The Company is principally engaged in the manufacturing of electricals cables, communication cables and other electrical appliances. Its segments include Electrical cables, Communication cables, Copper rods and Others. The Others segment is engaged in the trading of electrical and other goods. Its product range includes PVC insulated industrial cables , FR-LSH PVC insulated industrial cables, PVC insulated single core and multicore flexible industrial cables, rodent repellent multicore flexible industrial cables, PVC insulated winding wires and 3 core flat cables, XLPE 3 core flat cables, power and control cables, high voltage power cables (Up to 33 kV), polyethylene insulated jelly filled telephone cables, co-axial and CATV cables, LAN cables, switchboard cables, fiber optic cables and solar cables. The Company also manufactures lighting products, electrical accessories, switchgear, fans and water heaters.