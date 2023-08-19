now we are back on track there. In volume terms the electrical wires which is one of the,

We have traditionally been around 13%, 13.5% in the past, except for one or two quarters last

comparable basis and almost similar to what was what was done in quarter 4 last year. At the

with the opening remarks from the management, after which we will have the forum open for

Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I would like to say that some of the statements that

will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. Should you

Finolex Cables Limited

August 17, 2023

It will not happen immediately but over a period of time that should steady. The last part that I would like to touch upon is that on the communication cable side, two weeks ago the cabinet approved a spend of approximately 1.4 lakh crores on the last month collectivity on broadband under the BharatNet program. I think this will, over the next couple of years, add more to the top line of the company, and it fits in line with our expansion programs on those areas. So with this brief background, I now open it up for questions.

Moderator:Thank you very much. We will now begin the question and answer session. Our first question is from the line of Rahul Agarwal from Incred Capital. Please go ahead.

Rahul Agarwal: Hi, good evening. Thanks for having this call. You know, one clarification and then three questions. Firstly, on volume growth, the press release mentions electrical wires as 29% volume growth and power cables separately. So if I understand it correctly, electrical wires is excluding all cables, right? The auto, agriculture and power, is that correct?

Mahesh Vishwanathan: I know power cable is separate, electrical wires when I say that includes auto as well as agricultural applications.

Rahul Agarwal: Okay, get it. So now getting into questions, firstly on revenue growth, you know obviously we're all seeing that cable and wire is getting disproportionate growth right now into up cycle of the industry. For full year fiscal 24, across your three segments, what kind of revenue growth would you expect? So electrical cables, I understand copper is down, Y-o-Y, but still you're managing 20% plus. So I would imagine that should continue. So in case just your thoughts on electrical cable segment and FMEG and communication cable, both have been flat this quarter, but what's the way out ahead, please?

Mahesh Vishwanathan: On the electrical segment, a lot of it is driven by growth in the infra segment. So that could be reality, that could be housing, I mean, that could be housing, that could be infrastructure, that could be other government spends. So as long as those spends continue on the same trend as we have seen over the last six months, then you're right, a similar growth is possible. On the communication cable side, while the volume growth was there, the value growth was kind of flat, like I mentioned earlier, primarily due to the depressed prices of fiber.

First quarter, I think the average price of fiber was about $3.2. So I think once, now that this anti-dumping duty has come into place effective last week, we should see realizations getting back to some sense of normalcy going forward. The demand is still there and with the additional announcements from the cabinet, those should translate into demand. Maybe not in the immediate term, but in the medium and long term it should bounce back strongly.

On the appliances and FMEG part, the rains in summer kind of disrupted the whole scene. I think this has been a common theme across many participants in the industry. So that has had an impact on the volumes. Secondly, while inflation has come down from its high, I think there is still a lot of hesitancy in terms of discretionary spends. But if the housing momentum keeps going on, I think those should also bounce back in the short and medium term.

Rahul Agarwal: On communication cables, largely assuming the price remains flat, let's say in a base case, what should be the growth for fiscal 24?

Page 3 of 19