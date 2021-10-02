Finolex Cables : Transcript 53rd Annual General Meeting

Finolex Cables Limited

September 29, 2021

Mahesh Viswanathan: Good morning ladies and gentlemen, my name is Mahesh Viswanathan. I am the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. I am participating in this meeting from the Registered Office of the Company. A very warm welcome to all of you. Thank you.

Deepak K. Chhabria: Thank you Mahesh. Mr. R.G. D'Silva please.

R.G. D'Silva:Thank you. Good morning ladies and gentlemen, I am Mr. R.G. D'Silva, Company Secretary of the Company. I welcome all the shareholders for this 53rd AGM. I now handover to the Chairman.

Deepak K. Chhabria: Ladies and gentlemen, Good morning. It's my honor and pleasure to extend a very warm welcome to all the shareholders gracing this occasion, the 53rd Annual General Meeting, of Finolex Cables Limited. This year too, in view of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting is being organized virtually and I'm extremely glad that so many of you have taken it upon yourself to participate. Your enthusiasm and active participation will surely motivate all of us at the Company, to strive for excellence. In this period of COVID, I hope all members are taking good care of their health and safety and wish everyone the best of health.

Moving to the business of the day, the Notice convening this meeting, the Directors Report and the Auditor's Report for the Financial Year 2020-21 is already with you. The Auditor's Report is unqualified and clean and I take them as read. I would now like to mention a few major events of 2021. The pandemic peaked at the beginning of the financial year and took its toll on the economies and business across the world and here in India. As the cover of Annual Report states, this year has been one of exceptional adversity in which your Company and its employees showed outstanding character. The year started with complete lockdown of operations for two straight months. The results of the first quarter a reflective of this disruption, faced with an unprecedented situation and serious disturbances caused by a ravaging pandemic, your Company during this time strategically planned for business recovery post lockdown. When operations opened up, the consumer demand took its time to find traction and the Company started clocking significant numbers from the second quarter. All this, while the Company enjoyed the best safety, security and social distancing environment for its employees, as well as paying full salaries to all its employees during the times of closure.

Electrical wires, which contributes approximately 83% of the Company's total revenue depends on the performance of the real estate sector, which has experienced sluggish growth during the last couple of years. When the economy reopened during the second quarter of last year, build up in volumes were slow initially and started picking up from the third quarter. However, the second wave of COVID infections did impact business during the final quarter of the year, as well as the first quarter of the current year. The year was also marked by a steep rise in commodity prices due to which your Company had to adjust selling prices several times. The real estate sector has been marking its recovery as we speak, boosted by Government reforms and a slow but steady increase in demand. These reforms with schemes, such as Housing for All,

