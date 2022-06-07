Finolex Cables : Transcript of Investor Presentation on Earnings Call held on Saturday 4th June, 2022 at 3.00 pm

FCL:SEC:SE:22:73 7th June, 2022

Corporate Relationship The Manager Mr Tom Schmit Department Listing Department Luxembourg Stock Exchange BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of PO Box 165 1st Floor, New Trading Ring India Ltd L-2011 Luxembourg Rotunda Building, P J Towers `Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg Dalal Street, Fort Bandra - Kurla Complex, EUROPE Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 500144 Scrip Code: FINCABLES

Subject: Transcript of Presentation on Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2022.

In continuation of our letter dated 4th June, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the transcript of the presentation made on 4th June, 2022, on Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2022, is available on the Company's website at: https://finolex.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Transcript-Finolex-Cables-Ltd-Earnings-call-Jun04-2022.pdf

