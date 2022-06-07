Finolex Cables : Transcript of Investor Presentation on Earnings Call held on Saturday 4th June, 2022 at 3.00 pm

FCL:SEC:SE:22:73 7th June, 2022
|
Corporate
|
Relationship
|
The Manager
|
Mr Tom Schmit
|
Department
|
|
Listing Department
|
Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|
BSE Limited
|
|
National Stock Exchange of
|
PO Box 165
|
1st Floor, New Trading Ring
|
India Ltd
|
L-2011 Luxembourg
|
Rotunda Building, P J Towers
|
`Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G,
|
Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg
|
Dalal Street, Fort
|
|
Bandra - Kurla Complex,
|
EUROPE
|
Mumbai - 400 001
|
|
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
|
|
|
|
|
Scrip Code: 500144
|
Scrip Code: FINCABLES
|
Subject: Transcript of Presentation on Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2022.
In continuation of our letter dated 4th June, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the transcript of the presentation made on 4th June, 2022, on Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2022, is available on the Company's website at: https://finolex.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Transcript-Finolex-Cables-Ltd-Earnings-call-Jun04-2022.pdf
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully
For FINOLEX CABLES LIMITED
Kamlesh Shinde
Assistant Company Secretary
& Compliance Officer
Disclaimer
Finolex Cables Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 07:01:02 UTC.