  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Finolex Cables Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FINCABLES   INE235A01022

FINOLEX CABLES LIMITED

(FINCABLES)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06/07 03:00:45 am EDT
389.25 INR   -0.76%
03:02aFINOLEX CABLES : Transcript of Investor Presentation on Earnings Call held on Saturday 4th June, 2022 at 3.00 pm
PU
02:02aFINOLEX CABLES : Transcript – Finolex Cables Ltd Earnings call – Jun 04 2022
PU
06/04FINOLEX CABLES : Investor Presentation on Earnings call for Quarter ended 31st March, 2022
PU
Finolex Cables : Transcript of Investor Presentation on Earnings Call held on Saturday 4th June, 2022 at 3.00 pm

06/07/2022 | 03:02am EDT
FCL:SEC:SE:22:73 7th June, 2022

Corporate

Relationship

The Manager

Mr Tom Schmit

Department

Listing Department

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of

PO Box 165

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

India Ltd

L-2011 Luxembourg

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

`Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G,

Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra - Kurla Complex,

EUROPE

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500144

Scrip Code: FINCABLES

Subject: Transcript of Presentation on Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2022.

In continuation of our letter dated 4th June, 2022 and pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the transcript of the presentation made on 4th June, 2022, on Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2022, is available on the Company's website at: https://finolex.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Transcript-Finolex-Cables-Ltd-Earnings-call-Jun04-2022.pdf

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For FINOLEX CABLES LIMITED

Kamlesh Shinde

Assistant Company Secretary

& Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Finolex Cables Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 07:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 36 221 M 466 M 466 M
Net income 2022 4 075 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
Net cash 2022 16 568 M 213 M 213 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 1,53%
Capitalization 59 990 M 771 M 771 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 649
Free-Float 41,4%
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 392,25
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mahesh Viswanathan Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Kishan Chhabria Executive Chairman
Kamlesh M. Shinde Compliance Officer & Assistant Secretary
Zubin F. Billimoria Independent Non-Executive Director
Vanessa Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINOLEX CABLES LIMITED-25.72%771
KEYENCE CORPORATION-29.05%95 130
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-24.04%77 344
EATON CORPORATION PLC-18.79%56 000
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-2.89%53 617
NIDEC CORPORATION-35.35%38 636