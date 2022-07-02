FINX INDU : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

FINOLEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED
CIN: L40108PN1981PLC024153
Registered Office: Gat No. 399, Village Urse, Taluka Maval, District Pune - 410506, Maharashtra, India Corporate Office: D 1/10, MIDC, Chinchwad, Pune 411 019
E-mail: investors@finolexind.com, Tel.No. 020-27408200Website: www.finolexpipes.com
|
Sr. No.
|
|
Date: 25th June, 2022
|
Name of shareholder(s)
|
|
|
SPECIMEN
|
|
Ref : Folio No. / Dp Id - Client Id:
|
No. of Equity Share(s):
|
Sub:
|
Transfer of Unclaimed dividend for the financial year 2014-15 along with corresponding shares to "Investor
|
|
Education and Protection Fund" (IEPF)
|
Unit : Finolex Industries Limited
As per our records, dividend in respect of the financial year 2014-15 and for the subsequent years as mentioned herein has remained unclaimed / unencashed by you. Under Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), any dividend amount remaining unclaimed for a period of seven consecutive years are required to be transferred on or before 3rd October, 2022 to "Investor Education and Protection Fund" (IEPF) established by the Central Government.
Please note that Unclaimed dividend up to financial year 2013-14 have already been transferred to IEPF as per the said Act. Further, as per the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Auditing, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("the Rules"), we regularly upload on website of the Company and that of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, full details of unclaimed dividend. The provisions of Section 124(6) of the Act and the Rules, inter alia, stipulate that shares on which dividend has not been encashed or claimed for seven consecutive years, then such shares are also required to be transferred to IEPF.
It is observed that you have not encashed the dividend amounts remitted as per details given below:-
|
Financial year
|
Dividend Warrant(s) No.
|
MICR No.
|
Amount in Rs.
DIVIDEND 2015
DIVIDEND 2016
DIVIDEND 2017
DIVIDEND 2018
DIVIDEND 2019
INTERIM DIVIDEND 2020
DIVIDEND 2021
ACTION REQUIRED FROM YOU:
You are requested to forthwith claim your unclaimed dividends and avoid the transfer of your shares to IEPF by sending the hard copies of the following documents to the Company at the address given at the end of this letter and to the Company's Registrar and Share Transfer Agent through e-mail at einward.ris@kfintech.comwith a copy to the Company at investors@finolexind.comon or before 26th September, 2022.
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING SHARES IN ELECTRONIC FORM shall submit (a) self-attested copy of the client master list; and (b) undertaking duly filled and signed. Kindly refer to the Company website - https://www.finolexpipes.com/investors/investors-relations-centre/to download the format(s). Dividend payment will be made to the Bank Account registered against the Demat account.
SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING SHARES IN PHYSICAL FORM shall submit the Investor Service Request Form ISR-1 for registration of PAN, KYC details or change/updation thereof, Form ISR-2 for confirmation of specimen signature by the Banker and Form No. SH-13 for registration of nomination duly signed as per the instructions stated therein along with the supporting documents and undertaking duly filled and signed. Kindly refer to the Company website - https://www.finolexpipes.com/investors/investors-relations-centre/to download the said formats of ISR-1,ISR-2,SH-13 and the undertaking. Please note that we have earlier sent you the hard copies of the said forms ISR-1,ISR-2 and SH-13 by our letter dated 28th February, 2022 for necessary action. The said forms are also available at our RTA's website: https://ris.kfintech.com/clientservices/ISC
As per SEBI Circular dated 3rd November, 2021, and 14th December, 2021, outstanding dividend payment will be credited directly to the bank account if the folio is KYC Compliant. A folio will be KYC compliant on registration of the said formats of ISR-1,ISR-2andSH-13 with us and on linking of PAN to Aadhaar.
You may kindly note that subsequent to such transfer of shares to `IEPF DEMAT Account', all future benefits which may accrue on your shares, including future dividend, will be credited to IEPF Fund
In case we do not receive your claim for the dividend as aforesaid by 26th September, 2022, we shall, with a view to comply with the requirements of the said Rules, transfer all your shares (whether held in physical or electronic form) to `IEPF DEMAT Account' by the due date as per the procedure stipulated in the Rules in this regard, without any further notice. The matter may therefore be treated as Most Urgent and Important, in your own interest.
After such transfer to IEPF, the shareholder is required to follow the procedure mentioned in Rule 7 of the said Rules for claiming refund from IEPF.
For further clarifications or assistance, you may write to any one of the following at:
|
Mr. Mohd. Mohsinuddin, Senior Manager
|
Mr. Ashutosh Kulkarni, Company Secretary
|
KFin Technologies Limited, Selenium Tower B,
|
Finolex Industries Limited, Corporate Office:
|
Plot 31-32, Gachibowli, Financial District,
|
D 1/10, MIDC, Chinchwad, Pune 411 019
|
Nanakramguda, Serilingampally Mandal
|
Email ID: investors@finolexind.com
|
Hyderabad - 500 032. Email ID:
|
Tel No. 020-27408572
|
mohsin.mohd@kfintech.comand einward.ris@kfintech.com
|
|
Toll Free: 1800-309-4001
|
|
|
For Finolex Industries Limited
Sd/-
Ashutosh Kulkarni
Company Secretary
M. NO- A18549