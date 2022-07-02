FINX INDU : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

FINOLEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED

CIN: L40108PN1981PLC024153

Registered Office: Gat No. 399, Village Urse, Taluka Maval, District Pune - 410506, Maharashtra, India Corporate Office: D 1/10, MIDC, Chinchwad, Pune 411 019

E-mail: investors@finolexind.com, Tel.No. 020-27408200Website: www.finolexpipes.com

Sr. No. Date: 25th June, 2022 Name of shareholder(s) SPECIMEN Ref : Folio No. / Dp Id - Client Id: No. of Equity Share(s): Sub: Transfer of Unclaimed dividend for the financial year 2014-15 along with corresponding shares to "Investor Education and Protection Fund" (IEPF)

Unit : Finolex Industries Limited

As per our records, dividend in respect of the financial year 2014-15 and for the subsequent years as mentioned herein has remained unclaimed / unencashed by you. Under Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), any dividend amount remaining unclaimed for a period of seven consecutive years are required to be transferred on or before 3rd October, 2022 to "Investor Education and Protection Fund" (IEPF) established by the Central Government.

Please note that Unclaimed dividend up to financial year 2013-14 have already been transferred to IEPF as per the said Act. Further, as per the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Auditing, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("the Rules"), we regularly upload on website of the Company and that of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, full details of unclaimed dividend. The provisions of Section 124(6) of the Act and the Rules, inter alia, stipulate that shares on which dividend has not been encashed or claimed for seven consecutive years, then such shares are also required to be transferred to IEPF.

It is observed that you have not encashed the dividend amounts remitted as per details given below:-

Financial year Dividend Warrant(s) No. MICR No. Amount in Rs.

DIVIDEND 2015

DIVIDEND 2016

DIVIDEND 2017

DIVIDEND 2018

DIVIDEND 2019

INTERIM DIVIDEND 2020

DIVIDEND 2021

ACTION REQUIRED FROM YOU:

You are requested to forthwith claim your unclaimed dividends and avoid the transfer of your shares to IEPF by sending the hard copies of the following documents to the Company at the address given at the end of this letter and to the Company's Registrar and Share Transfer Agent through e-mail at einward.ris@kfintech.comwith a copy to the Company at investors@finolexind.comon or before 26th September, 2022.

SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING SHARES IN ELECTRONIC FORM shall submit (a) self-attested copy of the client master list; and (b) undertaking duly filled and signed. Kindly refer to the Company website - https://www.finolexpipes.com/investors/investors-relations-centre/to download the format(s). Dividend payment will be made to the Bank Account registered against the Demat account.

SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING SHARES IN PHYSICAL FORM shall submit the Investor Service Request Form ISR-1 for registration of PAN, KYC details or change/updation thereof, Form ISR-2 for confirmation of specimen signature by the Banker and Form No. SH-13 for registration of nomination duly signed as per the instructions stated therein along with the supporting documents and undertaking duly filled and signed. Kindly refer to the Company website - https://www.finolexpipes.com/investors/investors-relations-centre/to download the said formats of ISR-1,ISR-2,SH-13 and the undertaking. Please note that we have earlier sent you the hard copies of the said forms ISR-1,ISR-2 and SH-13 by our letter dated 28th February, 2022 for necessary action. The said forms are also available at our RTA's website: https://ris.kfintech.com/clientservices/ISC

As per SEBI Circular dated 3rd November, 2021, and 14th December, 2021, outstanding dividend payment will be credited directly to the bank account if the folio is KYC Compliant. A folio will be KYC compliant on registration of the said formats of ISR-1,ISR-2andSH-13 with us and on linking of PAN to Aadhaar.

You may kindly note that subsequent to such transfer of shares to `IEPF DEMAT Account', all future benefits which may accrue on your shares, including future dividend, will be credited to IEPF Fund