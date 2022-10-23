Finolex Industries : Newspaper Advertisements

FIL/SEC/SEs/2022-23/065 23rd October, 2022 The Manager - Listing Department The Manager - Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited 5, Exchange Plaza Registered Office: Floor 25 Bandra-Kurla Complex P.J.Towers Bandra (East), Dalal Street Mumbai 400051 Mumbai 400 001 Scrip Code: FINPIPE Scrip Code: 500940/FINOLEXIND

Sub: Publication of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022

Ref: Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir / Madam,

With reference to the subject referred regulations, we enclose herewith the newspaper clippings of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2022 published on 23rd October, 2022, in the Financial Express - All India edition and Lok Satta- Pune edition.

You are requested to kindly take the above on your records.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Finolex Industries Limited