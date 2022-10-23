Finolex Industries : Newspaper Advertisements

Sub: Publication of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022
Ref: Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir / Madam,
With reference to the subject referred regulations, we enclose herewith the newspaper clippings of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2022 published on 23rd October, 2022, in the Financial Express - All India edition and Lok Satta- Pune edition.
You are requested to kindly take the above on your records.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
For Finolex Industries Limited
ASHUTOSH BHALCHANDR A KULKARNI
