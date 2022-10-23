Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Finolex Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500940   INE183A01024

FINOLEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(500940)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
138.25 INR   -0.29%
01:40aFinolex Industries : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
08/31Finolex Industries Limited Approves Special Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
08/31Finolex Industries Limited Approves Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finolex Industries : Newspaper Advertisements

10/23/2022 | 01:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FIL/SEC/SEs/2022-23/065

23rd October, 2022

The Manager - Listing Department

The Manager - Listing Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

5, Exchange Plaza

Registered Office: Floor 25

Bandra-Kurla Complex

P.J.Towers

Bandra (East),

Dalal Street

Mumbai 400051

Mumbai 400 001

Scrip Code: FINPIPE

Scrip Code: 500940/FINOLEXIND

Sub: Publication of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2022

Ref: Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir / Madam,

With reference to the subject referred regulations, we enclose herewith the newspaper clippings of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2022 published on 23rd October, 2022, in the Financial Express - All India edition and Lok Satta- Pune edition.

You are requested to kindly take the above on your records.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Finolex Industries Limited

ASHUTOSH BHALCHANDR A KULKARNI

Digitally signed by ASHUTOSH BHALCHANDRA KULKARNI DN: c=IN, o=Personal, pseudonym=b71c0903914f338d9fe138f2ad0dc8686655469277a1c3b168f265de0 5a90b87, postalCode=411041, st=MAHARASHTRA, serialNumber=77191489fd6f7975b52d25ee61f2eed1c94d3ec9313af9efc8db94c5 88f0f823, cn=ASHUTOSH BHALCHANDRA KULKARNI

Date: 2022.10.23 09:06:24 +05'30'

Ashutosh Kulkarni

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

M. No.: A18549

Encl.: As above

Disclaimer

Finolex Industries Ltd. published this content on 23 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2022 05:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FINOLEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED
01:40aFinolex Industries : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
08/31Finolex Industries Limited Approves Special Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March..
CI
08/31Finolex Industries Limited Approves Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 3..
CI
08/22FINOLEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final divide..
FA
08/22FINOLEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinar..
FA
07/25Transcript : Finolex Industries Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2022
CI
07/24Finolex Industries Limited Recommends Special Dividend for the Year Ended 31 March 2022
CI
07/24Finolex Industries Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 March 2022
CI
07/22Finolex Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
07/22Finolex Industries Limited Appoints Ajit Venkataraman as Chief Executive Officer, Effec..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FINOLEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 44 587 M 539 M 539 M
Net income 2023 5 235 M 63,3 M 63,3 M
Net cash 2023 14 639 M 177 M 177 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,6x
Yield 2023 3,01%
Capitalization 85 781 M 1 037 M 1 037 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,60x
EV / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 379
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart FINOLEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Finolex Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 138,25
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ajit Venkataraman Chief Executive Officer
Niraj Kedia Chief Financial Officer
Prakash P. Chhabria Executive Chairman
Diptesh Patel Chief Information Officer
Ashutosh Bhalchandra Kulkarni Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINOLEX INDUSTRIES LIMITED-33.16%1 037
GEBERIT AG-42.62%14 726
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.-11.91%10 022
ASTRAL LIMITED-12.32%4 880
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.-23.81%4 026
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-39.55%2 676