Finsbury Food ups interim dividend as profit rises

Finsbury Food Group PLC - Cardiff-based baker - For the six months ended December 31, revenue is up 15% to GBP190.9 million from GBP166.5 million the year before. In the Overseas division, revenue amounts to GBP29.9 million, up 23% from GBP24.2 million. Pretax profit is up 7.0% to GBP6.1 million from GBP5.7 million, as basic earnings per share rises to 3.7 pence from 3.2p the year before. Declares an interim dividend of 0.87 pence per share, up 4.8% from 0.83p a year prior. Looking ahead, Finsbury Food says it has delivered an "encouraging" first half performance and seen "steady demand" for its product range. Says it is on track to meet market expectations for financial 2023.

Chief Executive Officer John Duffy says: "Finsbury has once again delivered a robust performance in the first half to December 2022. We have seen a stable performance in UK retail, ongoing recovery in UK food service and continued growth in our Overseas division all despite the challenges of continued significant input cost inflation and falling consumer confidence."

Current stock price: 96.00 pence, down 3.0%

12-month change: up 12%

