Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Finsbury Food Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FIF   GB0009186429

FINSBURY FOOD GROUP PLC

(FIF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:56:39 2023-02-21 am EST
96.00 GBX   -3.03%
09:12aFinsbury Food ups interim dividend as profit rises
AN
06:09aMiners Drop After BHP, Antofagasta Earnings Fall Short
DJ
04:28aFTSE 100 Drops as HSBC Disappoints, Miners Fall
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finsbury Food ups interim dividend as profit rises

02/21/2023 | 09:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Finsbury Food Group PLC - Cardiff-based baker - For the six months ended December 31, revenue is up 15% to GBP190.9 million from GBP166.5 million the year before. In the Overseas division, revenue amounts to GBP29.9 million, up 23% from GBP24.2 million. Pretax profit is up 7.0% to GBP6.1 million from GBP5.7 million, as basic earnings per share rises to 3.7 pence from 3.2p the year before. Declares an interim dividend of 0.87 pence per share, up 4.8% from 0.83p a year prior. Looking ahead, Finsbury Food says it has delivered an "encouraging" first half performance and seen "steady demand" for its product range. Says it is on track to meet market expectations for financial 2023.

Chief Executive Officer John Duffy says: "Finsbury has once again delivered a robust performance in the first half to December 2022. We have seen a stable performance in UK retail, ongoing recovery in UK food service and continued growth in our Overseas division all despite the challenges of continued significant input cost inflation and falling consumer confidence."

Current stock price: 96.00 pence, down 3.0%

12-month change: up 12%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about FINSBURY FOOD GROUP PLC
09:12aFinsbury Food ups interim dividend as profit rises
AN
06:09aMiners Drop After BHP, Antofagasta Earnings Fall Short
DJ
04:28aFTSE 100 Drops as HSBC Disappoints, Miners Fall
DJ
03:43aPMI Data May Help Lift Euro, Pound Versus Dollar
DJ
03:11aMixed Asia Trading to Dampen FTSE 100 at Open
DJ
02/20UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/17UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/16UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/15UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/14UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 393 M 473 M 473 M
Net income 2023 13,2 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
Net Debt 2023 20,1 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,52x
Yield 2023 2,63%
Capitalization 123 M 148 M 148 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 304
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart FINSBURY FOOD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Finsbury Food Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINSBURY FOOD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 99,00 GBX
Average target price 122,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Gerald Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Alexander Boyd Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Peter Baker Non-Executive Chairman
Frances Swallow Group Director-Technical
Lucy Wills Group Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINSBURY FOOD GROUP PLC7.61%148
GRUPO BIMBO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.41%21 517
FLOWERS FOODS, INC.-1.50%5 977
LOTUS BAKERIES NV-3.96%5 261
PT MAYORA INDAH TBK6.00%3 910
TOLY BREAD CO.,LTD.4.42%3 123