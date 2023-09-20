More about the company
Finsbury Food Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty bakery manufacturer of cake, bread, and morning goods for the retail and foodservice channels. The Company's segments include UK bakery and Overseas. The UK bakery segment manufactures and sells bakery products to United Kingdom grocery and food service sectors. It comprises six subsidiaries, all of which manufacture and supply food products through the channels. The Overseas segment procures and sells bakery products to European grocery and food service sectors. Its bakeries and businesses across the United Kingdom and Europe create bread, morning goods, and cakes. Its bakeries include Memory Lane Cakes, Fletchers, Kara, Johnstone's Food Service, Lightbody, Lightbody Europe, Nicholas & Harris, Ultrapharm, and Ultraeuropa. The Company holds a portfolio of licensed brands in the cake and bread sectors, which include Disney, Warner Bros, Nickelodeon, Hasbro, Mattel, Nintendo, and Xbox, among others.