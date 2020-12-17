Log in
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

12/17/2020 | 12:09pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 Simon Hayes
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
b) LEI
 		 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
 		 Ordinary 25p shares


GB0007816068
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Acquisition of shares by Partner (through SIPP)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
874.00 pence per share 17,500
d) Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
 


17,500 ordinary 25p shares


874.00  pence per share
e) Date of the transaction
 		 17 December 2020
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC


