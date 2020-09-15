Finsbury Growth & Income Trust : Dividend Declaration

Legal Entity Identifier 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the “Company”)

Dividend Declaration

Second Interim Dividend

The Company announces that the Board of the Company has declared an unchanged second interim dividend of 8.6p per share in respect of the year ending 30 September 2020. The Board has now declared two interim dividends for the year ending 30 September 2020 totalling 16.6p per share (2019:16.6p).

The second interim dividend will be paid on Friday, 13 November 2020 to shareholders on the register on Friday, 9 October 2020. The associated ex-dividend date is Thursday, 8 October 2020.

As envisaged at the time of the publication of the interim report in May of this year, and reflecting the Company’s confidence in the future prospects for its investment portfolio, this second interim dividend is to be paid from the Company's net revenue for the year, together with an estimated modest amount of retained revenue reserves, representing approximately 2% of the total of the first and second interim dividends declared.

The Board continues to monitor the dividends declared by investee companies and will provide an update at the time of the publication of the full year accounts for the year ending 30 September 2020, expected to be in December 2020.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (‘DRIP’), administered by Link Asset Services, will be available. The last day to elect for the DRIP is Friday, 23 October 2020.

The 2021 first interim dividend is expected to be declared in March 2021.

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Telephone 0203 170 8732

15 September 2020