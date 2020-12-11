Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC    FGT   GB0007816068

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(FGT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust : Monthly Factsheet - 30 November 2020

12/11/2020 | 09:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRNUK-1311201632-C143

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier:  213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

11 December 2020

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2020

The Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM): https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, https://www.finsburygt.com.

-ENDS-

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8732


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
09:12aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Monthly Factsheet - 30 November 2020
PR
12/07FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
12/07FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC : annual earnings release
12/04FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
12/02FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11/30FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11/26FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11/25FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11/24FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11/24FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ