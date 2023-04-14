Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGT   GB0007816068

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(FGT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:04 2023-04-13 am EDT
903.00 GBX   +0.22%
02:01aFinsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Compliance With Market Abuse Regulation
PR
04/13Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2023
PR
04/13Finsbury Growth & Income Trust : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Compliance With Market Abuse Regulation

04/14/2023 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (“the Company”)

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

14 April 2023

The Company confirms that:

  1. all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service (“RIS”);
  1. the Company’s net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;
  1. the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Friday, 31 March 2023, which was announced on Monday, 3 April 2023, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the half year ended 31 March 2023.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the half year ended 31 March 2023, expected to be on or after 15 May 2022. 

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

020 3170 8732


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
02:01aFinsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Compliance With Market Abuse Regulation
PR
04/13Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2023
PR
04/13Finsbury Growth & Income Trust : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2023
PU
04/12Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager
PR
04/06Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager
PR
04/06FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day ..
FA
04/05Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
04/05Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
03/31Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/30Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer