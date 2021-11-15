Log in
    FGT   GB0007816068

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(FGT)
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

11/15/2021
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
 		 James Ashton
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
 		 Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
 		 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
 		 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
b) LEI
 		 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
 		 Ordinary 25p shares


GB0007816068
b) Nature of the transaction
 		 Acquisition of shares (dividend reinvestment)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
908.37 pence per share 9
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price
 

9 ordinary 25p shares
908.37 pence per share
e) Date of the transaction
 		 12 November 2021
f) Place of the transaction
 		 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC


© PRNewswire 2021
