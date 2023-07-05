Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company invests principally in the securities of United Kingdom-listed companies with the objective of achieving capital and income growth and providing a total return in excess of that of its benchmark, the financial times stock exchange (FTSE) all-share Index. The Company's investment policy is to invest principally in the securities of companies either listed in the United Kingdom or otherwise incorporated, domiciled, or having significant business operations within the United Kingdom, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company's portfolio. The Company invests approximately 15%, in aggregate, of the value of the gross assets of the Company in other listed closed-ended investment companies. It invests in a range of sectors, which includes consumer discretionary, consumer staples, financials, technology and industrials.

Sector Investment Trusts