    FGT   GB0007816068

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(FGT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:35 2022-10-05 am EDT
816.00 GBX   -1.21%
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Notification of a Transaction

10/05/2022 | 04:53am EDT
5 October 2022

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified that on 4 October 2022, Nick Train purchased 50,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 806 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Train now holds interests in a total of 4,652,639 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 2.2% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3170 8732


