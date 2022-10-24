Advanced search
    FGT   GB0007816068

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(FGT)
2022-10-24
804.50 GBX   +1.45%
05:33aFinsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Notification of a Transaction
PR
10/19Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/14Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Notification of a Transaction

10/24/2022 | 07:23am EDT
24 October 2022

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified that on 24 October 2022, Nick Train purchased 2,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 799 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Train now holds interests in a total of 4,679,639 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 2.2% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3170 8732


