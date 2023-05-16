Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
  News
  Summary
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

05/16/2023 | 11:19am EDT
16 May 2023

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

The Company has been notified that on 16 May 2023, Nick Train purchased 50,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 909 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Train now holds interests in a total of 5,087,122 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 2.4% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3170 8732


