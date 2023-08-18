18 August 2023

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

The Company has been notified that on 18 August 2023, Nick Train purchased 25,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 861 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Train now holds interests in a total of 5,212,243 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 2.5% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3170 8732