Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGT   GB0007816068

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(FGT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

11/17/2021 | 12:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For immediate release

17 November 2021

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

The Company announces that it has today purchased 50,000 of its own shares (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 901.00p per Ordinary Share. Such shares will be held in treasury by the Company.

The transaction was made pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 17 February 2021.

Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury is 689,967; the total number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 224,301,336.

The figure of 224,301,336 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company’s voting rights in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 170 8732


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
12:33pFinsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/16Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2021
PR
11/15Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/15Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
11/12Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/12Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation
PR
11/05Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
11/03Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/29Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
10/28Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
More news