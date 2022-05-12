Log in
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

05/12/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
For immediate release

12 May 2022

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

The Company announces that it has today purchased 50,000 of its own shares (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 778.80p per Ordinary Share. Such shares will be held in treasury by the Company.

The transaction was made pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 9 February 2022.

Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury is 2,360,880; the total number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 222,630,423.

The figure of 222,630,423 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company’s voting rights in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Victoria Hale
Frostrow Capital LLP
Tel: 020 3 170 8732


