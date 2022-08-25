Log in
    FGT   GB0007816068

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(FGT)
  Report
25 August 2022
847.00 GBX   -0.35%
12:31pFinsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/24Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
08/23Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

08/25/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
For immediate release

25 August 2022

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

The Company announces that it has today purchased 200,000 of its own shares (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 850.54 pence per Ordinary Share. Such shares will be held in treasury by the Company.

The transaction was made pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 9 February 2022.

Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury is 6,854,212; the total number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 218,137,091.

The figure of 218,137,091 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company’s voting rights in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Victoria Hale
Frostrow Capital LLP
Tel: 020 3 170 8732


