Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGT   GB0007816068

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(FGT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-25 am EST
861.00 GBX    0.00%
12:19pFinsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/24Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/23Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

11/25/2022 | 12:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For immediate release

25 November 2022

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

The Company announces that it has today purchased 75,000 of its own shares (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 862.34 pence per Ordinary Share. Such shares will be held in treasury by the Company.

The transaction was made pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 9 February 2022.

Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury is 10,551,898; the total number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 214,439,405.

The figure of 214,439,405 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company’s voting rights in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 170 8732


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
12:19pFinsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/24Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/23Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/22Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/21Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/18Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/17Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/16Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/15Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/11Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 October 2022
PR
More news