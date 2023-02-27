Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGT   GB0007816068

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(FGT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:20 2023-02-27 am EST
885.00 GBX    0.00%
12:20pFinsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/24Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/23Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

02/27/2023 | 12:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For immediate release

27 February 2023

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

The Company announces that it has today purchased 59,351 of its own shares (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 884.89 pence per Ordinary Share. Such shares will be held in treasury by the Company.

The transaction was made pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 17 January 2023.

Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury is 15,210,154; the total number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 209,781,149.

The figure of 209,781,149 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company’s voting rights in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 170 8732


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
12:20pFinsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/24Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/23Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/22Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/21Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/20Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/17Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/17Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager
PR
02/16Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/15Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news