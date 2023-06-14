Advanced search
    FGT   GB0007816068

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(FGT)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:01 2023-06-14 am EDT
890.00 GBX   +0.68%
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

06/14/2023 | 12:29pm EDT
For immediate release

14 June 2023

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

The Company announces that it has today purchased 53,797 of its own shares ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 887.93 pence per Ordinary Share. Such shares will be held in treasury by the Company.

The transaction was made pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 17 January 2023.

Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury is 17,345,544; the total number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 207,645,759.

.

The figure of 207,645,759 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company's voting rights in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 170 8732



