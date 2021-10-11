Log in
    FGT   GB0007816068

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(FGT)
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

10/11/2021 | 12:30pm EDT
For immediate release

11 October 2021

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

The Company announces that it has today purchased 50,000 of its own shares (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 863.60p per Ordinary Share. Such shares will be held in treasury by the Company.

The transaction was made pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 17 February 2021.

Following this transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury is 50,000; the total number of Ordinary Shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary Shares held by the Company in treasury following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 224,941,303.

The figure of 224,941,303 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations of interests in the Company’s voting rights in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Victoria Hale
Frostrow Capital LLP
Tel: 020 3 170 8732


