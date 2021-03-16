Log in
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust : Dividend Declaration

03/16/2021 | 10:37am GMT
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the “Company”)

First Interim Dividend

The Board of the Company has declared a first interim dividend of 8p per share in respect of the year ending 30 September 2021 (2020: 8p per share). 

Such dividend will be paid on Friday, 14 May 2021 to shareholders on the register on Tuesday, 6 April 2021. The associated ex-dividend date is Thursday, 1 April 2021. The dividend is to be paid from the Company's revenue account.

For shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of shares, the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan (‘DRIP’), administered by Link Group, will be available.  The last day to elect for the DRIP is Thursday, 22 April 2021.

The second interim dividend is expected to be declared in September 2021.

- end -

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary

Telephone 0203 170 8732

16 March 2021


© PRNewswire 2021
