  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGT   GB0007816068

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(FGT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/23 11:30:00 am
912.5 GBX   +0.27%
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust : Issue of Equity

04/23/2021 | 11:27am EDT
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier:  213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 23 April 2021 FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC (the “Company”) issued 50,000 new ordinary shares of 25p each, from its block listing authority of 2 July 2020 at a price of 909.25 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue. The issue price equates to a premium to the ex income net asset value per share at the time of the transaction of 0.7%, such premium including a placing commission of 0.2%.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 3,009,750 ordinary shares under its block listing facility of 2 July 2020.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 224,416,303 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 224,416,303.

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 224,416,303 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:
Victoria Hale 
Frostrow Capital LLP            
Tel: 0203 170 8732


© PRNewswire 2021
