Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FGT   GB0007816068

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(FGT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:01 2022-12-08 am EST
854.00 GBX   +0.12%
05:36aFinsbury Growth & Income ups dividend despite net asset value fall
AN
02:29aFinsbury Growth & Income Trust's Net Asset Value Drops in FY22
MT
02:01aFinsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Final Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finsbury Growth & Income ups dividend despite net asset value fall

12/08/2022 | 05:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC on Thursday reported a lower net asset value and a negative net return, but opted to increase its total dividend.

The investor in UK-listed companies, which is managed by Lindsell Train Ltd, posted a NAV at September 30 of 848.4 pence per share, down 8.2% from 917.7p a year ago.

NAV total return for the year to September 30 turned to negative 5.8%, underperforming against its FTSE All-Share Index benchmark, which returned negative 4.0%. A year ago, Finsbury's NAV total return was 11%, which underperformed against its benchmark's 28% return.

"The continuing uncertainty in the global economy, the ongoing war in Ukraine and Covid-19 related lockdowns, have created significant supply chain disruption exacerbating inflationary pressures worldwide. These were factored into the key assumptions made by assessing their impact on the company's key risks and whether the key risks had increased in their potential to affect the normal, favourable and stressed market conditions. As part of this review the board considered the impact of a significant and prolonged decline in the company's performance and prospects," the company said.

Finsbury declared a total dividend of 18.1 pence per share, up 5.8% from 17.1p a year prior.

Posting a brief outlook, the firm said that it expects to continue to deliver "strong" investment returns to shareholders in the future.

Finsbury Growth shares were 0.2% higher at 855.00 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
05:36aFinsbury Growth & Income ups dividend despite net asset value fall
AN
02:29aFinsbury Growth & Income Trust's Net Asset Value Drops in FY22
MT
02:01aFinsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Final Results
PR
12/06Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/05Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12/02Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/30Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11/30UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/30UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/29Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 210 M - -
Net income 2021 197 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,95x
Yield 2021 1,95%
Capitalization 1 826 M 2 223 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -14,4x
EV / Sales 2021 9,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Simon Hayes Chairman
Katherine Cornish-Bowden Independent Non-Executive Director
Lorna Mona Tilbian Independent Non-Executive Director
Sandra Claire Kelly Independent Non-Executive Director
James Ashton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC-6.98%2 223
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC8.82%4 318
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-38.03%47