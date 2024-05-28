To be candid I find this a difficult report to write. As you will have seen from the Chairman's Statement, this was yet another six month period when I, with my colleagues at Lindsell Train Limited, underperformed our benchmark, the total return on the UK FTSE All-Share Index. We really should be able to

do better than this and if we can't, then I absolutely share Shareholders' growing impatience.

At the same time, as a career-long UK Equity manager, I am frustrated by the malaise gripping the UK Equity market. A malaise which is, in my opinion, only partly justified.

What I find difficult to write is not the acknowledging of our poor investment performance or apologising for it. We do acknowledge and apologise for it. No, what is difficult is finding a credible way to convey to Shareholders why we remain optimistic about the Company's investment portfolio. It is difficult, because I am conscious that I have been vocally optimistic about its prospects throughout the three years and more of underperformance. So why should I be right this time?

Nonetheless, I must retry to convey that optimism, because, in my opinion, there is tremendous value building in the portfolio. Specifically, I believe we own significant positions in a number of businesses that could grow their market capitalisations multiple times over the next decade or more.

There are always many factors behind any sustained period of poor performance and here I must acknowledge that not owning UK-listed Oil and Mining company shares has been a persistent drag on our performance since the world economy emerged from Covid-19 lockdowns. But in my comments here I want to focus on just one factor. To my mind it is the overarching reason we have had a tough time over the last three years. In addressing the issue, I will also illustrate how we have addressed it in terms of changes in portfolio construction and constituents.

In January 2020 your portfolio had delivered a decade of strong relative returns. But as I look back at its structure in early 2020, just before Covid-19 hit, I am struck by what now seems an obvious failing. The portfolio did not, with the benefit of hindsight, have enough exposure to companies with products and services likely to become more relevant and valuable

to their customers as we proceed deeper in the 21st century. To put no finer point on it, the portfolio in 2020 did not have enough exposure to technology or companies well-positioned to exploit technology. It had some, but evidently not enough.

At this point I make two assertions, because the conclusions we derive from them explain the investment decisions we have subsequently taken.

First, we cannot conceive how to generate the returns we aspire to for the Company's Shareholders over the next, say, five years without meaningful portfolio exposure to technology-advantaged companies. In addition, I also believe