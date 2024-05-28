Half Year Report & Financial Statements for the six months ended
31 March 2024
Contents
Financial Calendar
COMPANY SUMMARY
Financial Year End
30 September
1 Investment Objective and Policy
3
Company Performance
Final Results Announced
December
REVIEWS
Annual General Meeting
4
Chairman's Statement
Tuesday, 28 January 2025
5
Portfolio Manager's Review
Half Year End
7
Investment Portfolio
31 March
9
Total Return Performance and Dividend Record
Half Year Results Announced
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
May
Interim Dividends Payable
11
Income Statement
May and November
12
Statement of Changes in Equity
13
Statement of Financial Position
14
Statement of Cash Flows
15
Notes to the Financial Statements
GOVERNANCE
19 Interim Management Report
FURTHER INFORMATION
20 Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures
23 Company Information
For more information about Finsbury Growth
-
Income Trust PLC visit the website
WWW.FINSBURYGT.COM
Follow us on X @FINSBURYGT
COMPANY
REVIEWS
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
GOVERNANCE
FURTHER
SUMMARY
INFORMATION
Company Summary
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a listed investment company; its shares are quoted on the premium segment of the Official List and traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The Company is a member of the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC").
INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE AND PERFORMANCE MEASUREMENT
The Company aims to achieve capital and income growth and to provide Shareholders with a total return in excess of that of the FTSE All-Share Index (the Company's benchmark).
INVESTMENT POLICY
The Company's investment policy is to invest principally in the securities of companies either listed in the UK or otherwise incorporated, domiciled or having significant business operations within the UK. Up to a maximum of 20% of the Company's portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in companies not meeting these criteria.
The portfolio will normally comprise up to 30 investments. This level of concentration is likely to lead to an investment return which is materially different from the Company's benchmark index and is likely to be more volatile and carry more risk.*
Unless driven by market movements, securities in FTSE 100 companies and comparable companies listed on an overseas stock exchange will normally represent between 50% and
100% of the portfolio; securities in FTSE 350 companies and comparable companies listed on overseas stock exchanges will normally represent at least 70% of the portfolio.
The Company will not invest more than 15% of the Company's net assets, at the time of acquisition, in the securities of any single issuer. For the purposes of this limit only, net assets shall exclude the value of the Company's investment in Frostrow Capital LLP.
The Company does not and will not invest more than 15%, in aggregate, of the value of the gross assets of the Company in other listed closed ended investment companies. Further, the Company does not and will not invest more than 10%, in aggregate, of the value of its gross assets in other listed closed ended investment companies except where the investment companies themselves have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other listed closed ended investment companies.
The Company has the ability to invest up to 25% of its gross assets in preference shares, bonds and other debt instruments, although no more than 10% of any one issue may be held.
In addition, a maximum of 10% of the Company's gross assets can be held in cash, where the Portfolio Manager believes market or economic conditions make equity investment unattractive or while seeking appropriate investment opportunities or to maintain liquidity.
The Company's gearing policy is that gearing will not exceed 25% of the Company's net assets.
No investment will be made in any fund or investment company managed by Lindsell Train Limited without the prior approval of the Board.
In accordance with the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), the Company can only make a material change to its investment policy with the approval of its Shareholders and HMRC.
- The Company publishes its Active Share scores in its monthly fact sheet for investors and in both the annual and half-yearly reports to highlight how different the portfolio is from the Company's benchmark index.
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Half Year Report & Financial Statements for the six months ended 31 March 2024
1
COMPANY SUMMARY
CONTINUED
PERFORMANCE
Whilst performance is measured against the FTSE All-Share Index, the Company's portfolio is constructed and managed without reference to a stock market index with the Portfolio Manager selecting investments based on their assessment of their long-term value.
The Company's net assets as at 31 March 2024 were £1,747.3 million (30 September 2023: £1,822.7 million) and the market capitalisation was £1,619.5 million (30 September 2023: £1,742.5 million).
MANAGEMENT
Frostrow Capital LLP ("Frostrow") is the appointed Alternative Investment Fund Manager ("AIFM") and provides company management, company secretarial, administrative and marketing services. Lindsell Train Limited ("Lindsell Train")
is the appointed Portfolio Manager.
DIVIDENDS
An interim dividend of 8.8p per share (2023: 8.5p) was paid on 17 May 2024 to Shareholders who were registered at the close of business on 5 April 2024. The associated ex-dividend date was 4 April 2024.
It is expected that a second interim dividend will be declared and paid in the Autumn.
DIVIDEND POLICY
The Company's aim is to increase or at least maintain the total dividend each year. A first interim dividend is typically paid in May and a second interim in November in lieu of a final dividend.
The level of dividend growth is dependent upon the growth and performance of the companies within the investment portfolio. The decision as to the level of dividend paid takes into account the income forecasts maintained by the Company's AIFM and Portfolio Manager as well as the level of revenue reserves. These forecasts consider dividends earned from
the portfolio together with predicted future earnings and are regularly reviewed by the Board.
All dividends have been distributed from current year income and revenue reserves.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
At 31 March 2024 the Company had 187,444,294 shares of 25p each in issue (excluding 37,547,009 shares held in treasury)
(30 September 2023: 204,519,434; excluding 20,471,869 shares held in treasury). During the six months under review 17,075,140 shares were bought back to be held in treasury. Since the end of the half year to 23 May 2024, being the latest practicable date, a further 4,839,479 shares were bought back to be held in treasury.
GEARING
As at the half year end the Company was in the second year of its three-year secured fixed term revolving credit facility (the "facility") of £60 million with Scotiabank Europe PLC ("Scotiabank") and there is an additional £40 million facility available if required. As at 31 March 2024 £29.2 million has been drawn down from this facility.
2 FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Half Year Report & Financial Statements for the six months ended 31 March 2024
COMPANY
REVIEWS
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
GOVERNANCE
FURTHER
SUMMARY
INFORMATION
COMPANY SUMMARY
Company Performance
AS AT 31 MARCH 2024
KEY FACTS
5.9%
2.7%
932.2p
Net Asset Value Per Share†
Net Asset value per share total return*^
Share price total return*^
30 September 2023: 891.2p
30 September 2023: 7.2%
30 September 2023: 7.5%
(change 4.6%)
864.0p
£1.747bn
187,444,294
Share price
Shareholders' funds†
Number of shares in issue (excluding
30 September 2023: 852.0p
30 September 2023: £1.823bn
37,547,009 shares held in treasury)
(change 1.4%)
(change -4.2%)
30 September 2023: 204,519,434
(excluding 20,471,869 shares held
in treasury)
(change -8.3%)
7.3%
0.6%
1.1%
Discount of share price to net asset
Ongoing charges^
Gearing^
value per share^
30 September 2023: 0.6%
30 September 2023: 0.8%
30 September 2023: 4.4%
45.6p
84.7%
8.8p
Return per share†
Active Share^*
First interim dividend per share
31 March 2023: 102.6p
30 September 2023: 85.3%
2023: 8.5p
(change 3.5%)
- Alternative Performance Measure (see glossary on pages 20 to 22)
† UK GAAP Measure
* Source - Morningstar
** Source - FTSE International Limited ("FTSE") © FTSE 2024* (See glossary on page 20)
TOTAL SHARE PRICE RETURN PERFORMANCE FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2024
%
110
105
100
95
90
Sep-23
Oct-23
Nov-23
Dec-23
Jan-24
Feb-24
Mar-24
Source: Morningstar
Rebased to 100 as at 30 September 2023
Share Price
+2.7%
Net Asset Value
Per Share
+5.9%
FTSE All-Share
Index**
+6.9%
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Half Year Report & Financial Statements for the six months ended 31 March 2024
3
REVIEWS
Chairman's
Statement SIMON HAYES CHAIRMAN
PERFORMANCE
In the six months to 31 March 2024 the Company delivered a net asset value per share total return^ of 5.9% and a share price total return^ of 2.7%. It is disappointing to report that the Company underperformed its benchmark, the FTSE All- Share Index, which, measured on a total return basis, rose by 6.9% over the same period. The principal contributors to the Company's net asset value performance were RELX, Experian and Sage. The main detractors were Burberry, Remy Cointreau and Schroders.
Further information on the Company's portfolio can be found in our Portfolio Manager's Review beginning on page 5.
Your Board takes the recent performance record of the Company's portfolio extremely seriously, and shares the Portfolio Manager's and, no doubt, Shareholders' disappointment with recent results. We continue to hold the Portfolio Manager to account for the Company's performance and support the evolution of the companies and themes represented in the portfolio. We believe the companies we own have the capacity to deliver both attractive returns and outperformance that Shareholders should expect.
SHARE CAPITAL
The Board continues to keep the Company's discount under close review and is committed to buying back its own shares when the discount approaches or exceeds the 5% level. While share buy-backs will not necessarily prevent the discount from widening beyond this level, the Board believes that buy-backs enhance the net asset value per share for remaining Shareholders, provide some additional liquidity and help to mitigate discount volatility which can damage shareholder returns.
During the six months under review the Company bought back a total of 17,075,140 shares into treasury at a cost of £144 million. As at 31 March 2024 the discount was 7.3% and at the time of writing (at the close of the UK market on 23 May 2024), the discount was 8.4%. Over the six months the discount averaged 6.5%, compared with 4.5% over the course of the previous financial year.
Since 1 April 2024 to the date of this report, a further 4,839,479 shares were bought back into treasury at a cost of £40.5m. As at 23 May 2024, the Company had 182,604,815 shares in issue (excluding 42,386,488 shares held in treasury).
DIVIDEND
The Board declared a first interim dividend of 8.8p per share (2023: 8.5p) with respect to the year ending 30 September 2024. That dividend was paid on Friday, 17 May 2024 to Shareholders who were on the register on Friday, 5 April 2024. The associated ex-dividend date was Thursday, 4 April 2024.
The Board expects to declare the second interim dividend for the year ending 30 September 2024 in the Autumn.
BOARD CHANGES
After nine years as a Director of the Company, I have notified the Board of my intention to stand down at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting in January 2025. I am delighted that Pars Purewal, who joined the Board in November 2022, has been chosen by my Board colleagues to succeed me as Chairman.
CHANGE OF AUDITOR
During the period the Board initiated a formal competitive tender process for our external audit engagement and appointed Deloitte LLP as its auditor. At the next Annual General Meeting, the Board will propose that Deloitte LLP be appointed as the Company's external auditor. Full details of this process will be reported in the Company's Annual Report for the year ending 30 September 2024.
A copy of the resignation statement from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") has been sent to Shareholders for information and is available to view on the Company's website. The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank PwC for its services to the Company.
OUTLOOK
Your Company owns what we and the Portfolio Manager believe to be a portfolio of high-quality companies, with durable and market-leading franchises or data assets which offer the potential for significant long-term returns. This potential is augmented by the fact that many of these companies currently trade at valuations that represent a substantial discount to peers listed elsewhere.
The Board believes this combination of a portfolio of world- class companies held for the long term and attractively priced offers real grounds for optimism and the capacity to generate significant returns for Shareholders.
Simon Hayes
Chairman
24 May 2024
- Alternative Performance Measure (see glossary on pages 20 to 22).
4 FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Half Year Report & Financial Statements for the six months ended 31 March 2024
COMPANY
REVIEWS
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
GOVERNANCE
FURTHER
SUMMARY
INFORMATION
REVIEWS
Portfolio Manager's
Review NICK TRAIN LINDSELL TRAIN LIMITED
PORTFOLIO MANAGER
To be candid I find this a difficult report to write. As you will have seen from the Chairman's Statement, this was yet another six month period when I, with my colleagues at Lindsell Train Limited, underperformed our benchmark, the total return on the UK FTSE All-Share Index. We really should be able to
do better than this and if we can't, then I absolutely share Shareholders' growing impatience.
At the same time, as a career-long UK Equity manager, I am frustrated by the malaise gripping the UK Equity market. A malaise which is, in my opinion, only partly justified.
What I find difficult to write is not the acknowledging of our poor investment performance or apologising for it. We do acknowledge and apologise for it. No, what is difficult is finding a credible way to convey to Shareholders why we remain optimistic about the Company's investment portfolio. It is difficult, because I am conscious that I have been vocally optimistic about its prospects throughout the three years and more of underperformance. So why should I be right this time?
Nonetheless, I must retry to convey that optimism, because, in my opinion, there is tremendous value building in the portfolio. Specifically, I believe we own significant positions in a number of businesses that could grow their market capitalisations multiple times over the next decade or more.
There are always many factors behind any sustained period of poor performance and here I must acknowledge that not owning UK-listed Oil and Mining company shares has been a persistent drag on our performance since the world economy emerged from Covid-19 lockdowns. But in my comments here I want to focus on just one factor. To my mind it is the overarching reason we have had a tough time over the last three years. In addressing the issue, I will also illustrate how we have addressed it in terms of changes in portfolio construction and constituents.
In January 2020 your portfolio had delivered a decade of strong relative returns. But as I look back at its structure in early 2020, just before Covid-19 hit, I am struck by what now seems an obvious failing. The portfolio did not, with the benefit of hindsight, have enough exposure to companies with products and services likely to become more relevant and valuable
to their customers as we proceed deeper in the 21st century. To put no finer point on it, the portfolio in 2020 did not have enough exposure to technology or companies well-positioned to exploit technology. It had some, but evidently not enough.
At this point I make two assertions, because the conclusions we derive from them explain the investment decisions we have subsequently taken.
First, we cannot conceive how to generate the returns we aspire to for the Company's Shareholders over the next, say, five years without meaningful portfolio exposure to technology-advantaged companies. In addition, I also believe
the portfolio needs exposure to consumer-serving companies whose products consumers actually aspire to purchase and enjoy. What I mean is that the opportunities for the owners of luxury or premium brands should be better than ever as the 21st century progresses.
The second assertion is that, contrary to popular perception and despite its dismal recent performance, the UK stock market is in fact home to several world-class companies that offer full participation in the global growth themes described above. What is more, the valuations currently accorded these UK companies are often lower, sometimes much lower, than those of similar businesses quoted on more fashionable stock markets.
The shape of your portfolio has changed since 2020 and is increasingly structured around companies that benefit from those themes of data and luxury. The shift in portfolio construction has been driven, in part, by starting new holdings, but also by adding to the data, analytics and software companies that were already constituents in 2020.
In fact, we have initiated only three new holdings since 2020 and I list them here as examples of the type of company we have been researching and where we have confidence to commit capital in the third decade of the 21st century. By some margin, the most meaningful shift in the portfolio since 2020 is the establishment of a major, top three, holding in Experian. Experian is one of the best positioned companies in the world to take advantage of new data analytic tools; in short, to take advantage of artificial intelligence. As the biggest credit bureau in the world - including being the biggest in the biggest market for credit, the US - Experian probably has more data on more companies and individuals than any other institution, at a time when the demand for commercially relevant learnings, derived from raw data, is growing faster than ever.
There is a similar justification for our most recent new holding, Rightmove. This company is by orders of magnitude the most visited residential property portal in the UK - 2.2bn visits in
2023. As a result, Rightmove aggregates more data about the property market and about individuals interested in the property market than any other. Rightmove continues to demonstrate how valuable that data is to its customers. Its revenues were up over 10% in 2023, despite completed housing transactions in the UK being at a ten year low. Finally, we have accumulated a 2.5% position in Fever-Tree, which is one of the UK's very few global premium brand owners. The company has, without doubt, a significant first mover advantage in the creation of a new and highly profitable beverage category, which it dominates globally; premium mixers, of course. There have been headwinds for Fever-Tree in the last two years, perhaps moderating in 2024, but the company has continued to grow internationally, with 2023 a significant milestone as its revenues in the US exceed those of the UK for the first time.
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Half Year Report & Financial Statements for the six months ended 31 March 2024
5
PORTFOLIO MANAGER'S REVIEW
CONTINUED
Following on from that discussion of Fever-Tree and its role in your portfolio as a rare UK company that owns a premium global brand, I must confess that two other holdings of this type have been notably unhelpful for our investment performance over the past six months. These are the still sizeable positions in Burberry and Diageo. It is mortifying that Burberry shares are now trading at below half the peak price set as recently as May 2023. What has particularly undermined them has been justified concerns about weakening Chinese demand for western luxury products. Nonetheless, we believe Burberry's core franchise, its iconic trench coats, remains hugely valuable and that the company has every chance of participating in the next upswing in Asian and global consumer confidence. Meanwhile, Diageo's collection of premium spirit brands has suffered a slowdown in its previous multi-year growth rate, as rising global interest rates have impinged on consumer confidence. As with Burberry, we expect Diageo shares will be beneficiaries of any pick-up in global wealth creation. Even more importantly, looking further ahead, we believe investors will and should place a high value on the enduring relevance to consumers of unique, heritage brands like Burberry, Guinness, Johnnie Walker, Don Julio and Tanqueray.
In early 2020 roughly c.30% of your portfolio was exposed to companies we judge to have first-class data or technology assets. Today, as a result of the actions I have described above, the proportion is the biggest portfolio allocation, at over 55% and growing. It is so important to emphasize that we have not established this weighting by investing in small, speculative or start-up tech companies. In fact, the biggest holdings in your portfolio are some of the biggest and most successful companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. In addition to Experian, which is the 18th largest and Rightmove, capitalised at £4.5bn and 78th in the FTSE, we have major holdings in RELX, 8th biggest, LSEG, 12th and Sage, 35th.
Today Sage is a top five holding in the portfolio, after strong recent share price gains and, at c.£12.0bn market value, is the biggest software company listed on the London market. Sage's share price performance has been driven by its recent announcement of its launch of an AI-powered Accounting Assistant, developed in partnership with Microsoft and delivered using AWS technology. This new product has the potential to bring significant productivity benefits to the millions of existing small and mid-size companies around the world that already subscribe to Sage software. The scale of the opportunity explains the involvement of these giant US technology companies in the development of Sage's new tools.
When you sum the market values of the holdings we have in this category of data and software winners, you arrive at a total of just under 8% of the FTSE All-Share Index. To repeat, the Company's exposure is over 55%. I do not know if that 55% is yet "enough". Enough to deliver the returns we aspire to deliver. But it is evident the exposure is already notably and deliberately higher than it was back in 2020. It is also evidently already highly differentiated from the shape of the UK stock
market itself, giving the potential for seriously differentiated investment performance if our optimism in these companies is well-founded.
I have three final observations.
I mentioned the gap that exists between the valuations of tech-advantagedUK-listed companies and those of peers listed elsewhere. One example, admittedly an extreme one, is indicative of the scale of the opportunity. One reason we have been able to accumulate a meaningful investment in Rightmove since we initiated in the second half of 2023 without moving the price against us, is that the company has a new competitor. This is US business CoStar, which has recently acquired the distant #3 property portal in the UK, On The Market. We will see what success CoStar enjoys - others have tried and failed to take lasting share of eyeballs away from Rightmove. But it is startling to note that CoStar, a successful US digital platform business, is valued by US investors at over 60x prospective earnings. That is the price you have to pay
in a roaring US tech bull market to own equity in a, no doubt, excellent business. Meanwhile, UK investors value Rightmove, also an excellent business, on less than 22x prospective earnings. The same is true, to a greater or lesser extent for Experian, LSEG, RELX and Sage.
A smart shareholder asked me recently - which of your holdings really has the potential to double or treble profits over the next decade or more and, as a result, become a much bigger market capitalized company and higher share price? My answer was that amongst the large-cap holdings it is readily conceivable that RELX and Sage have truly transformative profit potential ahead. And of our mid and smaller capped holdings, Fever-Tree, Hargreaves Lansdown and Rightmove have clear roadmaps to becoming much bigger businesses, if, of course, they can execute on their opportunities.
Finally, your portfolio has three non-UK holdings, which were either inherited from takeover or arrived from deliberate investment decisions (Heineken, Mondelez and Remy Cointreau). For the last 12 months we have been deliberately reducing the size of these non-UK holdings, with their combined weighting halving to around 9% of the portfolio over that period. This is because the opportunity we see in the valuation of world-class,London-listed businesses is so great, after a long period of sub-par market returns, that we feel we have to take advantage.
Nick Train
Director
Lindsell Train Limited
Portfolio Manager
24 May 2024
6 FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Half Year Report & Financial Statements for the six months ended 31 March 2024
COMPANY
REVIEWS
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
GOVERNANCE
FURTHER
SUMMARY
INFORMATION
REVIEWS
Investment
Portfolio
PORTFOLIO SECTOR WEIGHTINGS
as at 31 March
2024
2023
Consumer Staples
31.9%
40.8%
Consumer Discretionary
22.6%
25.4%
Financials
22.4%
21.5%
Technology
11.2%
6.2%
Industrials
11.9%
6.1%
Source: Frostrow Capital LLP
GEOGRAPHICAL ALLOCATION+
as at 31 March
2024
2023
United Kingdom
91.1%
82.3%
United States of America
4.3%
6.9%
Netherlands
2.5%
5.6%
France
2.1%
5.2%
Source: Frostrow Capital LLP
+ The Company's investment policy attributes geographical location based on where companies are listed or otherwise incorporated, domiciled or having significant business operations.
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Half Year Report & Financial Statements for the six months ended 31 March 2024
7
INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO
CONTINUED
INVESTMENTS AS AT 31 MARCH 2024
FAIR VALUE
NET
CAPITAL
FAIR VALUE
30 SEPTEMBER
APPRECIATION/
% OF
SECTOR
INVESTMENTS
2023
INVESTMENTS
(DEPRECIATION)
31 MARCH 2024
£'000
£'000
£'000
£'000
INVESTMENTS
•
F
London Stock Exchange
212,962
(22,096)
31,532
222,398
12.6
•
CD
RELX
227,828
(56,775)
47,278
218,331
12.4
•
I
Experian
144,803
19,525
46,366
210,694
11.9
•
T
Sage
154,066
508
43,110
197,684
11.2
•
CS
Diageo
182,495
9,300
(6,070)
185,725
10.5
•
CS
Unilever
163,699
(5,618)
(3,573)
154,508
8.7
•
CD
Burberry
147,145
(1,843)
(53,441)
91,861
5.2
•
F
Schroders
101,313
(7,226)
(7,275)
86,812
4.9
•
CS
Mondelez International #
133,956
(56,700)
(2,184)
75,072
4.3
•
CD
Rightmove
4,821
57,411
(361)
61,871
3.5
Top 10 Investments
1,504,956
85.2
•
F
Hargreaves Lansdown
58,334
652
(2,752)
56,234
3.2
•
CS
Heineken †
88,569
(45,961)
2,381
44,989
2.6
•
CS
Fever-Tree
40,908
1,225
47
42,180
2.4
•
CS
Remy Cointreau ^
68,168
(18,702)
(12,280)
37,186
2.1
•
CS
A.G Barr
21,702
(1,930)
3,860
23,632
1.3
•
CD
Manchester United #
37,334
(16,676)
(2,707)
17,951
1.0
•
F
Rathbone Brothers
23,298
(2,975)
(2,521)
17,802
1.0
•
F
The Lindsell Train Investment Trust
8,760
-
(840)
7,920
0.5
•
CD
Young & Co's Brewery (non-voting)
7,108
(523)
(1,239)
5,346
0.3
•
CD
Celtic *
4,331
-
(76)
4,255
0.2
Top 20 Investments
1,762,451
99.8
•
F
Frostrow Capital LLP (unquoted) **
3,725
-
-
3,725
0.2
•
CD
Cazoo #
79
(12)
(67)
-
0.0
•
CD
Fuller Smith & Turner
1,256
(1,351)
95
-
0.0
Total Investments
1,836,660
(149,767)
79,283
1,766,176
100.0
- Listed in the United States
† Listed in Netherlands
- Listed in France
- Includes Celtic 6% cumulative preference shares, fair value £256,000 (Sept 2023: £267,000)
- Includes Frostrow Capital LLP AIFM Investment , fair value £125,000 (Sept 2023: £125,000)
8 FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Half Year Report & Financial Statements for the six months ended 31 March 2024
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Finsbury Growth and Income Trust plc published this content on 28 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2024 06:40:05 UTC.