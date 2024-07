Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital and income growth and to provide shareholders with a total return in excess of that of the FTSE All-Share Index. The Company’s investment policy is to invest principally in the securities of companies either listed in the United Kingdom or otherwise incorporated, domiciled or having significant business operations within the United Kingdom, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company’s portfolio. The portfolio normally comprises up to 30 investments. The Company invests approximately 15%, in aggregate, of the value of the gross assets of the Company in other listed closed-ended investment companies. The Company invests in a range of sectors, which includes consumer discretionary, consumer staples, financials, technology, and industrials. The Company’s alternative investment fund manager is Frostrow Capital LLP.

Sector Investment Trusts