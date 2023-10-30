Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Ashton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC b) LEI 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary 25p shares GB0007816068 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 799.36 pence per share 500 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 500 ordinary 25p shares 799.36 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 30 October 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Victoria Hale, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC